Scientists Grow A Pair Of Artificial Testicles In Quest To Tackle Male Infertility

Researchers at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University have successfully cultivated “laboratory testicles” with the potential to alleviate male infertility, a condition affecting 10% to 15% of American men.

These miniature artificial organs, derived from cells extracted from mouse testes, closely resemble the structure and functionality of natural mouse testicles. Led by Dr. Nitzan Gonen, the team aims to advance their research to develop human-like testicles from human stem cells, offering hope for treating developmental sex disorders and infertility.

Dr. Gonen explained to Haaretz last week, “Fertility clinics can identify some causes of male infertility, such as low sperm count or abnormal structure, but the underlying genetic mutations or malfunctioning within the testicles remain unclear. Our model allows for deeper study into these issues.”

The researchers successfully produced organoids—miniature versions of immature organs—resembling the brain, kidneys, and intestines from stem cells. Their breakthrough involved culturing organoids from immature testicular cells extracted from neonatal mice.