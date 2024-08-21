United States

Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025

Royal Caribbean International has announced the launch of its second Icon Class vessel, Star of the Seas. The new ship is set to sail from Florida's Port Canaveral near Orlando in August 2025.

Start of the seas, royal caribbean
Representative image Photo: X
info_icon

Royal Caribbean International has announced its second Icon Class vessel, the Star of the Seas, which is set to make its debut in August 2025. The new ship will embark on seven-night Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida, marking a significant addition to Royal Caribbean’s fleet.

Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean Group’s Chief Product Innovation Officer and Senior Vice President, highlighted the synergy between the cruise line’s premier family vacation experience and its target market. “Bringing the world’s best family vacation to one of the world’s best family markets felt like a natural synergy,” Schneider said.

The Star of the Seas will mirror many features of its predecessor, Icon of the Seas, while introducing new elements and refinements. The ship will host up to 5,610 guests and will offer a range of Caribbean destinations including Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis, Cozumel in Mexico, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Star of the Seas will share similarities with Icon of the Seas, including the impressive Category 6 water park, the AquaDome with its glass-and-steel design, and the adults-only Hideaway pool and lounge. Moreover, the ship will offer more than 40 dining and beverage options, continuing Royal Caribbean’s tradition of diverse culinary experiences.

Significant changes will be seen in the ship’s entertainment and dining offerings. The Empire Supper Club, a popular feature on Icon, will evolve into the Lincoln Park Supper Club, inspired by 1930s Chicago. This venue will offer a unique blend of fine dining and live entertainment, with future ships in the Icon Class expected to feature similar themed dining experiences reflecting different cultural icons—New York on Icon, Chicago on Star, and Hollywood on the next.

Representative image - Pinterest
Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands

BY Outlook International Desk

Family-oriented features will also be updated. While Star will retain the Adventure Ocean kids club, it will incorporate feedback to include more traditional games like foosball and ping pong. The Surfside neighborhood, initially designed for younger children, will now cater to a broader age range, reflecting its popularity with older kids on Icon.

Star of the Seas will introduce several new technologies. A waterproof bracelet will be available, allowing parents to track their children via the cruise line’s app, following a successful pilot on Icon. Additionally, the ship is expected to feature facial-recognition stateroom doors, a technological innovation Royal Caribbean has been developing.

In keeping with Icon’s tradition, Star will have its own resident canine, Sailor, a golden retriever who will join Rover, the golden retriever on Icon. Sailor is expected to make special appearances, including at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Cruise fares for Star of the Seas start at approximately $1,654 to $1,705 per person, based on double occupancy, with prices varying according to the sailing date, room category, and other factors. The fare includes many on-board meals, drinks such as regular coffee and lemonade, and other amenities.

Family Travel Destinations - null
5 Unforgettable Family Travel Destinations For Memorable Moments

BY Abhishek Nangia

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Unrest: Shakib Al Hasan Takes Field In Rawalpindi Despite Protests Back Home
  2. Indian Cricket Team Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Targets Spin Improvement
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ayub-Shakeel Stand And Babar's Unwanted Record - Data Debrief
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel Rescue PAK On Rain-Hit Day 1
  5. Kuwait Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup Winner Manuel Neuer Announces Germany Retirement
  2. EPL: Emiliano Martinez Extends Aston Villa Contract Till 2029
  3. Ajax Bolster Defence With Daniele Rugani Loan Signing From Juventus
  4. Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister Says Jurgen Klopp's Principles Still Hold Under Arne Slot
  5. Manchester United Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
  2. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Visits Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial
  3. Kerala Contains Nipah Outbreak: 472 People Cleared, Restrictions Lifted
  4. BJP Brings Ram Madhav Back To Kashmir. But Will He Make A Difference? 
  5. 'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  2. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  3. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  4. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  5. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
World News
  1. Bradford House Fire: Murder Probe Launched After Woman, 3 Kids Die In Westbury Road Blaze
  2. First Pride Parade In Nepal Since Country's Landmark 2023 SC Order
  3. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  4. Commercial Ship "Not Under Command" After Repeated Attacks Target It In Red Sea: British
  5. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Visits Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation