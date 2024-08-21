Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025

Royal Caribbean International has announced its second Icon Class vessel, the Star of the Seas, which is set to make its debut in August 2025. The new ship will embark on seven-night Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida, marking a significant addition to Royal Caribbean’s fleet.
Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean Group’s Chief Product Innovation Officer and Senior Vice President, highlighted the synergy between the cruise line’s premier family vacation experience and its target market. “Bringing the world’s best family vacation to one of the world’s best family markets felt like a natural synergy,” Schneider said.
The Star of the Seas will mirror many features of its predecessor, Icon of the Seas, while introducing new elements and refinements. The ship will host up to 5,610 guests and will offer a range of Caribbean destinations including Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis, Cozumel in Mexico, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Star of the Seas will share similarities with Icon of the Seas, including the impressive Category 6 water park, the AquaDome with its glass-and-steel design, and the adults-only Hideaway pool and lounge. Moreover, the ship will offer more than 40 dining and beverage options, continuing Royal Caribbean’s tradition of diverse culinary experiences.
Significant changes will be seen in the ship’s entertainment and dining offerings. The Empire Supper Club, a popular feature on Icon, will evolve into the Lincoln Park Supper Club, inspired by 1930s Chicago. This venue will offer a unique blend of fine dining and live entertainment, with future ships in the Icon Class expected to feature similar themed dining experiences reflecting different cultural icons—New York on Icon, Chicago on Star, and Hollywood on the next.
Family-oriented features will also be updated. While Star will retain the Adventure Ocean kids club, it will incorporate feedback to include more traditional games like foosball and ping pong. The Surfside neighborhood, initially designed for younger children, will now cater to a broader age range, reflecting its popularity with older kids on Icon.
Star of the Seas will introduce several new technologies. A waterproof bracelet will be available, allowing parents to track their children via the cruise line’s app, following a successful pilot on Icon. Additionally, the ship is expected to feature facial-recognition stateroom doors, a technological innovation Royal Caribbean has been developing.
In keeping with Icon’s tradition, Star will have its own resident canine, Sailor, a golden retriever who will join Rover, the golden retriever on Icon. Sailor is expected to make special appearances, including at Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Cruise fares for Star of the Seas start at approximately $1,654 to $1,705 per person, based on double occupancy, with prices varying according to the sailing date, room category, and other factors. The fare includes many on-board meals, drinks such as regular coffee and lemonade, and other amenities.