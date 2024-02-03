René Magritte's Masterpiece "L’ami intime" Poised To Fetch £50 Million At Auction

Christie’s auction house is set to unveil a major work by renowned surrealist painter René Magritte, titled "L’ami intime" (The Intimate Friend), at an upcoming London auction on March 7. This marks a rare opportunity for art enthusiasts, as the painting has not been publicly displayed since 1998 and is expected to fetch between £30 million and £50 million ($38 million and $64 million).

Completed in 1958, "L’ami intime" features Magritte's iconic motifs, including a bowler-hatted man and whimsical white clouds against a blue sky. The enigmatic scene portrays the man facing outward over a hilly landscape, with a baguette and wine glass suspended in the foreground. Olivier Camu, Christie’s deputy chairman for Impressionist and modern art, describes the painting as "highly poetic, highly dreamy," ranking it among the most important Magritte works in private hands.