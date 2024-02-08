Pizza Hut Will Pacify Broken Hearts This Valentine’s Day With "Goodbye Pie"

Picture this: it's Red Tuesday, February 13, a day traditionally seen as the pre-Valentine's Day escape hatch for couples teetering on the brink. You, clad in your emotional armor, head to Pizza Hut's website, not for a romantic dinner, but for a "Goodbye Pie." This isn't your average pizza; it's a hot honey masterpiece, the sweetness a thin veil over the fiery truth you're about to deliver.

In a custom box, you pour your heart (or lack thereof) into a brief message. Is it a clean break, a "we're just not working" kind of thing? Or do you unleash your inner poet, crafting a Shakespearean sonnet detailing your woes? The choice is yours, but remember, brevity is key – this pizza isn't meant to be a manifesto, just a spicy appetizer to the main course of freedom.

But wait, the drama doesn't stop there!

The pizza arrives, not with your average delivery guy, but with a heartbreak herald – a Pizza Hut employee prepped to deliver the news in the "best way." Imagine the scene: your ex opens the door, expecting a romantic gesture, only to be met with the sweet aroma of hot honey and the cold reality of your message. It's a theatrical, delicious dumping, fit for the social media age.