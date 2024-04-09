Oregon Resident Claims $1.3 Billion Powerball Jackpot, Making State History

The enormity of this win reverberated beyond the lottery officials and the convenience store chain. Mimi Musser, a resident of Beaverton, voiced the sentiments of many hopeful Oregonians as she shared her delight outside the Plaid Pantry store. "I'm just so happy that finally Oregon won the big jackpot because it's always on the East Coast," Musser exclaimed. "Now that Oregon won it...there's more hope for Oregon. Maybe we'll win it again."