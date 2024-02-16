Nine Firefighters Injured After Truck Fuel Tank Explosion In Los Angeles

A truck's fuel tank exploded in a neighborhood south of downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, injuring nine out of the 10 firefighters who responded to the blaze, according to fire officials.

All nine Los Angeles firefighters were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for treatment. They were stabilized upon arrival. One critically injured patient required intubation and was airlifted to a burn unit at Los Angeles General Medical Center, reported Dr. Molly Deane, a trauma surgeon.

Of the remaining injured firefighters, four sustained moderate injuries, while three had minor injuries, Deane stated, emphasizing the remarkable resilience displayed by the responders given the severity of the incident.

The driver of the truck managed to escape injury after noticing signs of trouble with the vehicle's tractor and promptly calling 911, officials confirmed.

The tractor was powered by compressed natural gas stored in two 100-gallon tanks, one of which exploded approximately six minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene in Wilmington, an area situated 18 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Speaking outside the medical center during a news conference with the fire chief and Mayor Karen Bass, Deane described the situation as "a difficult day in Los Angeles."

TV news helicopter footage captured charred and mangled remnants of the truck, with a small flame still burning amidst discarded firefighting gear where the injured crew members were initially treated.

Fire Captain Erik Scott recounted the intensity of the explosion, noting that the flames reached heights comparable to telephone poles and caused damage to nearby transformers. He added that the second fuel tank continued to release gas, posing a minor ongoing threat.