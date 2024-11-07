‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes

Kamala Harris on Thursday conceded defeat in the US presidential election against Donald Trump, but vowed to continue the fight that fueled her campaign. In an emotional address at her alma mater Howard University, Harris told supporters: "The light of America's promise will always burn bright."
Harris' defeat shattered Democrats' hopes of reclaiming the presidency after President Joe Biden's reelection effort stalled, leading to her candidacy. She pledged a peaceful transition of power and urged her supporters to accept the results and that the fight to protect the “ideals” of the country will continue.
Top Quotes From Harris’ Speech
“My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve.”
“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright.”
Harris said she spoke to President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory. “I told Trump that we will help him and his team in their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transition of power. In our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the constitution of the United States.”
“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign. The fight for freedom, opportunity, for fairness and dignity of all people will continue.”
“I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case.”
“Sometimes the fight takes a while, but that does not mean we will not win; the important thing is don’t ever give up.”
The mood at the rally was sombre, with several thousand attendees and Harris' campaign aides, including Jen O'Malley Dillon and David Plouffe, present. Several of Harris’s younger family members were wiping away tears as they left the rally.
Election Results
Donald Trump secured 277 electoral votes, surpassing the majority mark of 270, while the Democratic Party trailed with 224 votes. Trump won four out of seven battleground states, including North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, and is leading in the remaining three swing states.
Trump claimed in his victory speech that America is entering a "golden age" and promised to "make America great again." Harris had postponed her speech until the following day.