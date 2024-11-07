United States

‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes

Harris pledged a peaceful transition of power and urged her supporters to accept the results and that the fight to protect the 'ideals' of the country will continue.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump
Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Photo: AP
info_icon

Kamala Harris on Thursday conceded defeat in the US presidential election against Donald Trump, but vowed to continue the fight that fueled her campaign. In an emotional address at her alma mater Howard University, Harris told supporters: "The light of America's promise will always burn bright." 

Harris' defeat shattered Democrats' hopes of reclaiming the presidency after President Joe Biden's reelection effort stalled, leading to her candidacy. She pledged a peaceful transition of power and urged her supporters to accept the results and that the fight to protect the “ideals” of the country will continue.

Top Quotes From Harris’ Speech

  • “My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve.”

  • “The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright.”

  • Harris said she spoke to President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory. “I told Trump that we will help him and his team in their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transition of power. In our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the constitution of the United States.”

  • “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign. The fight for freedom, opportunity, for fairness and dignity of all people will continue.”

  • “I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case.”

  • “Sometimes the fight takes a while, but that does not mean we will not win; the important thing is don’t ever give up.”

Supporters of Kamala Harris
Supporters waiting for Kamala Harris before concession speech | Photo: AP
info_icon

The mood at the rally was sombre, with several thousand attendees and Harris' campaign aides, including Jen O'Malley Dillon and David Plouffe, present. Several of Harris’s younger family members were wiping away tears as they left the rally.

Election Results

Donald Trump secured 277 electoral votes, surpassing the majority mark of 270, while the Democratic Party trailed with 224 votes. Trump won four out of seven battleground states, including North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, and is leading in the remaining three swing states.

Trump claimed in his victory speech that America is entering a "golden age" and promised to "make America great again." Harris had postponed her speech until the following day.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  2. UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Al Amerat Leg: When, Where To Watch
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Wrap: Jalaj Reaches Historic Double; Tons For Venkatesh, Anustup
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Day 1 Wrap: Yash Dhull Continues Good Form
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4 Day 1: Priyanshu Khanduri Hits Century As Uttarakhand Reach At 232/1 Vs Andhra Pradesh
Football News
  1. Stuttgart Vs Atalanta: Ademola Lookman, Nicolo Zaniolo End Year-Long Unbeaten Home Run In UCL
  2. Club Brugge Vs Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings Calamity Ends Unbeaten Champions League Run
  3. Red Star Belgrade Vs Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski Brace Helps Blaugrana To Comfortable Win
  4. Inter Milan Vs Arsenal: Hakan Calhanoglu On The Spot As Gunners Lose 0-1 In UCL Thriller
  5. Bayern Munich Vs Benfica: Jamal Musiala's Header Gets Hosts' UCL Campaign Back On Track
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Speaks To Trump, Congratulates Him On 'Spectacular' Poll Win
  2. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  3. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  4. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  5. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  2. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  3. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  4. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  5. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
World News
  1. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  2. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  3. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  4. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  5. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival