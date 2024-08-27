United States

Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day

Mariah Carey announced the heartbreaking news that her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both passed away on the same day over the weekend. The Grammy-winning singer expressed her deep sorrow and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Photo: Variety
US singer Mariah Carey announced that her mother, Patricia Carey, and her sister, Alison Carey, both passed away over the weekend. The Grammy-winning artist shared the devastating news in a statement on Monday, expressing deep sorrow.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend," Carey said. "Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Mariah Carey, 55, expressed gratitude for the time she spent with her mother in the week before her death and requested privacy during this difficult time.

No details about the causes of death have been released.

Patricia Carey, 87, was a former opera singer and vocal coach of Irish-American descent. Despite their complex relationship, which Mariah described in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer had a deep love for her mother. In the memoir, Mariah shared the pain and confusion she felt growing up due to professional jealousy but also acknowledged that her mother had done her best. "I will love you the best I can, always," she wrote in the dedication to her mother.

Mariah's relationship with her sister Alison, 63, was also strained. In her memoir, she mentioned being estranged from both Alison and their brother, Morgan, for her own emotional and physical safety. Alison had previously sued Mariah for $1.2 million, claiming "immense emotional distress" after the memoir's release.

The singer’s father, Alfred Carey, passed away in 2002 at the age of 72 due to cancer.

Mariah Carey, known for her powerful voice and incredible success in the music industry, has achieved numerous milestones in her career. Her iconic holiday single "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is the best-selling Christmas song by a female artist of all time. She also holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles by a solo artist, with 19 songs. Carey has sold over 220 million records worldwide and has even served as a judge on the popular show American Idol.

