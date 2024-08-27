Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day

Patricia Carey, 87, was a former opera singer and vocal coach of Irish-American descent. Despite their complex relationship, which Mariah described in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer had a deep love for her mother. In the memoir, Mariah shared the pain and confusion she felt growing up due to professional jealousy but also acknowledged that her mother had done her best. "I will love you the best I can, always," she wrote in the dedication to her mother.