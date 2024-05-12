Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.

After a year-long hiatus following a controversial defeat to Devin Haney, the two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine made a triumphant return. He dominated his opponent for 10 rounds before delivering a decisive blow in the early moments of the 11th. Although Kambosos managed to rise after the count, Lomachenko swiftly ended the bout with a series of body shots, prompting his opponent's corner to intervene and throw in the towel.