K-Beauty Ingredient That Had Everyone In A Chokehold in 2023

Can you fathom a skincare ingredient that addresses your multifold skin concerns ranging from dryness to ageing and is packed with antibacterial prowess to aid healing of wounds and scrapes? The star captivator of the 2023 Skincare and Beauty Market, Snail Mucin has it all.



Also Read: Lady Gaga On Mental Health Benefits Of Make-Up: 'Sometimes It Lifts My Spirits'



In line with its newfound fandom and marking its long-standing dominance in South Korea, Dr. Zio Ko Lamm, a board certified internal medicine physician, renowned for expertise in K-beauty skincare on social media, asserts that “Snail Mucin has been trendy in Korea for as long as I can remember.” She also goes forward to state how skincare products with snail secretion filtrate started entering the US Market in 2011, adding that “Hippocrates, aka the ‘Father of Medicine,’ was reportedly prescribing crushed snail for dermatologic issues as far back as 400 BC.”



In the pursuit of flawless skin, beauty enthusiasts are embracing the eccentric elegance of snails, turning what was once considered an unconventional skincare choice into a holy grail of their skin regimes. It's as if these small, shelled creatures have secreted their way into the hearts and skincare routines of millions.



The ingredient is a powerful cocktail of

Proteins (Collagen and Elastin)

Hyaluronic Acid

Copper Peptides

Antimicrobial Peptides

Antioxidants

Glycolic Acid

Allantoin, and more

The amalgamation of growth, protection and healing factors has made it the darling of skincare enthusiasts seeking a natural, holistic approach to their beauty regimens. “It’s a massive trend at the moment and for a good reason,” says Georgia Smith, a cosmetic chemist and founder of Skin Sister.

In a world where consumers are increasingly drawn to clean and sustainable beauty practices, the idea of harnessing the healing properties of snail secretion has struck a chord. The unique combination of reparative and hydrating elements in snail mucin has led to a surge in products ranging from serums to creams, all boasting the extraordinary benefits of this unassuming yet potent ingredient.

Emily Genzer, Heyday shop educator and licensed esthetician, further emphasizes its versatility, stating, “Snail Mucin isn’t picky. It’s like that sweet friend who gets along with everyone in your squad. … It can work well for many different skin types and concerns.”

A dynamic spectrum of skincare concerns it caters to and a wide range of target skin types made this K-beauty product the IT game of 2023. In a grip as tight as a chokehold, the allure of this slimy sensation demonstrates that beauty is limitless, effortlessly embracing the unconventional charm of snails.