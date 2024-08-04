United States

Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success

Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa, who won the silver medal in the women's gymnastics at the 2021 Olympics, has become more known for her love of cheese than her gymnastics skills.

Giorgia Villa, Italian gymnast, parmesan cheese photoshoot
Giorgia Villa's cheese photoahoot Photo: X
info_icon

Athletes showcase incredible sportsmanship at Olympics every year. But Olympics are not only athleticism, dedication, and peak performance, but for several unique sights as well. This year Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa is getting attention something unique for her unique love for parmesan cheese.

Villa, a 21-year-old from Lombardy, made history as part of the Italian team that secured a silver medal in women’s gymnastics, Italy’s first in the event in 96 years. However, her recent fame extends beyond her gymnastic achievements to her enthusiastic endorsement of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

The tradition, which started with simple badges in 1896, now includes intricate and highly sought-after designs. - AP
What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?

BY Navya Sharma

In 2021, Villa became the face of the Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano-Reggiano, and the promotional photos from this partnership have recently resurfaced, capturing the public’s imagination. The images, taken by photographer Gabriele Seghizzi, feature Villa in her leotard, posing with giant wheels of parmesan cheese in various gymnastic poses.

In one viral photo, Villa is seen doing the splits over a line of cheese wheels, while in others, she performs handstands, cartwheels, and even hugs a cheese wheel close to her chest. One particularly charming image shows her indulging in chunks of the cheese, showcasing her genuine love for the product.

These photos have not only highlighted Villa's Olympic triumph but also shone a spotlight on Emilia-Romagna, the Italian region famous for its gastronomic delights. Parmigiano-Reggiano, or parmesan cheese, must be produced in specific provinces, including Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantova, to earn its name. The production process is meticulous, with cows fed strict diets and each wheel aging for at least 12 months before being inspected and stamped for authenticity.

The viral photos have sparked interest in Emilia-Romagna’s rich culinary heritage, which includes not just parmesan cheese but also prosciutto ham, tortellini pasta, tagliatelle al ragù, and various cold cuts like culatello and mortadella.

For those inspired to experience Parmigiano-Reggiano in its homeland, Bologna and Parma offer a plethora of opportunities. Bologna, known for its vibrant food markets, is a must-visit for cheese enthusiasts, while Parma, the spiritual home of parmesan, offers delicatessens with tastings, cheese platters at local bars and restaurants, and even a Parmigiano-Reggiano museum in Soragna.

The Parmigiano-Reggiano consortium has also sponsored tennis player Jannik Sinner, sparking curiosity about future promotional collaborations. Until then, Villa's delightful cheese photos continue to charm audiences and celebrate the unique intersection of athletic excellence and culinary passion.

Youngest Olympian Athlete 2024 - Zheng Haohao - | Getty Images
10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Falls After Fifty; IND - 110/1 (15 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
  3. IND Vs SL Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  5. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
Football News
  1. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Tsimikas Stars In Comfortable Reds Win
  2. Chelsea 2-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland Hat-trick Downs Blues In Ohio
  3. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  4. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Top-Seeded Aryna Sabalenka Upset By Marie Bouzkova In Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  4. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  5. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
Hockey News
  1. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics
  2. India Vs Great Britain Highlights Hockey Quarterfinal, Paris Olympics: IND Through To Semis After Dramatic Shootout Victory
  3. Paris Olympics: India Get Past Great Britain In Dramatic Shootout Win To Book Place In Semifinal
  4. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Hindutva Agenda': Asadudin Owaisi Claims Modi Govt Wants To Take Away Autonomy Of Waqf Board Amid Row
  2. Ahead Of Students' Deaths In Delhi, Patna DM Warns To Seal Any Coaching Centre Running From Basement
  3. ‘Will Get Bihar Rid Of Nitish, Lalu’: Prashant Kishor
  4. Mumbai: Man Suffering From Depression Allegedly Strangles Wife Before Taking His Own Life
  5. Day In Pics: August 4, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  2. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  3. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
  4. US Vs TikTok: Government Sues Social Media App Over Alleged Child Privacy Violations
  5. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Region On Edge; US, UK, France Urges Citizens To Leave Lebanon
  2. Jordan's Top Diplomat To Make Rare Visit To Iran As Regional Tensions Soar
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs