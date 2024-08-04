Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success

Athletes showcase incredible sportsmanship at Olympics every year. But Olympics are not only athleticism, dedication, and peak performance, but for several unique sights as well. This year Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa is getting attention something unique for her unique love for parmesan cheese.
Villa, a 21-year-old from Lombardy, made history as part of the Italian team that secured a silver medal in women’s gymnastics, Italy’s first in the event in 96 years. However, her recent fame extends beyond her gymnastic achievements to her enthusiastic endorsement of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
In 2021, Villa became the face of the Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano-Reggiano, and the promotional photos from this partnership have recently resurfaced, capturing the public’s imagination. The images, taken by photographer Gabriele Seghizzi, feature Villa in her leotard, posing with giant wheels of parmesan cheese in various gymnastic poses.
In one viral photo, Villa is seen doing the splits over a line of cheese wheels, while in others, she performs handstands, cartwheels, and even hugs a cheese wheel close to her chest. One particularly charming image shows her indulging in chunks of the cheese, showcasing her genuine love for the product.
These photos have not only highlighted Villa's Olympic triumph but also shone a spotlight on Emilia-Romagna, the Italian region famous for its gastronomic delights. Parmigiano-Reggiano, or parmesan cheese, must be produced in specific provinces, including Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantova, to earn its name. The production process is meticulous, with cows fed strict diets and each wheel aging for at least 12 months before being inspected and stamped for authenticity.
The viral photos have sparked interest in Emilia-Romagna’s rich culinary heritage, which includes not just parmesan cheese but also prosciutto ham, tortellini pasta, tagliatelle al ragù, and various cold cuts like culatello and mortadella.
For those inspired to experience Parmigiano-Reggiano in its homeland, Bologna and Parma offer a plethora of opportunities. Bologna, known for its vibrant food markets, is a must-visit for cheese enthusiasts, while Parma, the spiritual home of parmesan, offers delicatessens with tastings, cheese platters at local bars and restaurants, and even a Parmigiano-Reggiano museum in Soragna.
The Parmigiano-Reggiano consortium has also sponsored tennis player Jannik Sinner, sparking curiosity about future promotional collaborations. Until then, Villa's delightful cheese photos continue to charm audiences and celebrate the unique intersection of athletic excellence and culinary passion.