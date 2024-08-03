10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024

Outlook International Desk
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, costing over $8.2 billion, feature over 10,000 athletes from around the globe. Here are the 10 youngest Olympians competing in 2024.
At nearly 12, Haohao is the youngest athlete at the 2024 Games, representing China in skateboarding. Competing since age 7, she'll participate in the women's park event on August 6.
12-year-old Sukasem, Thailand's female flag bearer, made her Olympic debut in skateboarding. Competing in the women's street event, she finished 17th, not advancing to the final.
13-year-old Sirviö, Finland's youngest Olympian, has competed internationally for two years and shares her journey on YouTube and Instagram. She'll skate in the women's park event on August 6.
Canadian skateboarder Ebert, 14, switched from track and cross country to skateboarding six years ago. A gold medalist in the 2023 Pan American Games, she qualified for the women's park event.
16-year-old Brown, Great Britain's youngest Olympian from Tokyo, won bronze in the women's park event. Recently securing second place in June's qualifier, she's set to defend her title on August 6.
16-year-old Rivera, the youngest woman on the US gymnastics team, helped them reach the finals. Although she didn't qualify for individual events, she shares in the team's gold-medal victory.
16-year-old Wilson, the youngest male on the US team and in US track-and-field history, is in the top 10 for men's running. He'll compete in the 4x400m relay on Friday.
16-year-old Tambling, debuting on Great Britain's skateboarding team, won the 2022 British Nationals and placed sixth at the 2023 Worlds. She'll compete in the women's park event next week.
17-year-old Banevič, representing Lithuania, qualified for the new breaking event. A 2023 World Breaking Champion, he'll compete when the break-dancing events start on August 9.
17-year-old Shackell, the third-youngest on Team USA, will compete in the women's 200m butterfly on Wednesday. Her brother Aaron, 19, is also competing in the men's 400m freestyle.