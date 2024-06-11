United States

'It Was Made Up': Viral Transcript Of Titan Sub's Final Moments Confirmed As Fake

A year-long investigation has revealed that a widely circulated log transcript of communications between the doomed Titan submersible and its mothership was completely fake.

Titanic Tourist Sub
info_icon

A year-long investigation has revealed that the widely circulated log transcript of communications between the doomed Titan submersible and its mothership was completely fake.

The supposed logbook claimed to detail the final communications between the Titan, which was attempting to reach the Titanic with five voyagers on board, and its mothership. The document was shared by millions online and caused widespread suspicion when released last year, with many questioning its legitimacy.

According to the New York Times, Capt. Jason D. Neubauer, head of the US government team investigating the disaster, believes the entire log is fake. Neubauer, who retired from the US Coast Guard and serves as chairman of the Marine Board of Investigation, said his team found no evidence that those on board the Titan knew a fatal implosion was about to occur.

“I’m confident it’s a false transcript … it was made up,” he said, as reported by the Times.

Ohio Billionaire To Take Triton Sub To Titanic Site - Youtube & OceanGate Expeditions
Ohio Billionaire Larry Conor To Take $20M Triton Sub To Titanic Wreckage One Year After OceanGate Implosion Tragedy

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The logs, released by an unnamed author, claimed to reveal minute-by-minute communications between the submersible and the mothership. They contained realistic descriptions of what one might imagine would happen in the final moments before the vessel imploded, including technical jargon and acronyms unique to the submersible, which further convinced readers of its authenticity.

One part of the logs suggested the crew on board the Titan were in a state of panic, with hull alarms going off inside the submersible before communication abruptly ended.

Neubauer hopes the truth about the fake transcript will bring some comfort to the families of the five men inside the Titan, assuring them that their loved ones didn’t suffer in their last moments.

The five men aboard the Titan included businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, his son Suleman, 19, airline executive Hamish Harding, 58, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77. Stockton Rush, 61, the founder and CEO of OceanGate — the company that built the submersible and ran its tourist dives — was also on board as the pilot.

On this ill-fated voyage, the passengers had hoped to reach the Titanic wreck some 4,000 meters below the ocean’s surface on June 18, 2023, when disaster struck.

Despite receiving warnings from both inside and outside OceanGate about potential “catastrophic” problems at extreme depths, trips to the ocean floor continued. On June 22, debris from the Titan was discovered near the Titanic’s resting place, and it was officially declared that the submersible had suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

The fake transcript started circulating shortly after the debris discovery, with its wording suggesting the passengers were panicking.

Debris from the Titan submersible - null
Days After Titan Sub Implosion, OceanGate Still Advertising Trips To Titanic Shipwreck

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Kathua
  2. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
  3. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
  4. Hot Weather Conditions Continue Haryana, Punjab; Nuh Reels At 45.9 Deg
  5. The Evolving Influence Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Bajwa Hopes Ammy Virk And She Can 'Create Something Like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol'
  2. ‘Inside Out 2’: Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Inside Out’s Sequel At Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. Vikrant Massey Talks About Challenges Of Driving For One Whole Night In ‘Blackout’
  4. Abhishek Kumar Aims At Doing Car Stunt On 'KKK14'; Reveals What He Took With Him For Romania Shoot
  5. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
Sports News
  1. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 1-1 IND; Blue Tigers Lose Lead
  2. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK March Towards First Points
  3. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Match 24 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About AUS Vs NAM Match
  4. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 23: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Nottingham Open: Ons Jabeur Continues Wimbledon Preparation With Win Over Camila Osorio
World News
  1. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
  2. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  3. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  4. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
  5. UN Raises Alarm Over Nuseirat Camp Raid; Israel Releases Hostage Rescue Video | Watch
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 1-1 IND; Blue Tigers Lose Lead
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan