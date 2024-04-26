How This Cocktail Bar Became The Best In US In Just One Year?

In just one year of operation, Superbueno, a cocktail bar in the East Village has earned the title of the best bar in the country. The annual ranking of the top 50 bars in North America, unveiled on Wednesday, placed Superbueno at the pinnacle of establishments in the United States and second on the continent. Nestled at 13 1st Avenue, this Mexican-American cocktail spot offers libations infused with Mexican culinary flair blended with a New York City twist.
Founded by the Cocktail Kingdom Hospitality Group in collaboration with the esteemed New York City mixologist and hospitality expert Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez, Superbueno celebrates Jimenez’s Mexican heritage and his experiences in NYC, delivering a fusion of both cultures.
Advertisement
Jimenez remarked, “When we launched Superbueno just a year ago, our team aimed to introduce New Yorkers to our unique interpretation of Mexican hospitality steeped in tradition and community. This acknowledgment from North America’s 50 Best Bars underscores how well the Superbueno concept has resonated with patrons, thanks to the exceptional efforts of our team since day one.”
“We’re overjoyed that our bar has become a home for many. Huge thanks to our colleagues in the industry, our regulars, and our staff for their support and affection. We eagerly anticipate continuing this journey and sharing many more memorable moments together.”
Advertisement
The cocktail selection boasts distinctive creations inspired by Mexican cuisine, such as the popular Green Mango Martini (featuring tequila, mango eau de vie, sauternes, green mango, and honey), the Vodka Y Soda (with vodka, guava, pasilla, and soda), and the Mushroom Margarita (including mezcal, Cointreau, huitlacoche, lime, and lava salt).
Crafted by Executive Chef Cyed Adranciem, the food menu presents Mexican dishes through a “New York lens,” showcasing items like Al Pastor Yaki Tacos, Birria Grilled Cheese, and Tamarindo Glazed Pork Ribs.
Superbueno welcomes guests Mondays through Fridays from 4 PM to 2 AM and on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 PM. to 2 AM Further details about the bar can be found here.
Other New York City bars featured on this year’s list include Overstory, Martiny’s, Rayo, Double Chicken Please, Katana Kitchen, Employees Only, Dante, Attaboy, The Dead Rabbit, Maison Premiere, Angel’s Share, and Milady’s.