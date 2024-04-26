How This Cocktail Bar Became The Best In US In Just One Year?

In just one year of operation, Superbueno, a cocktail bar in the East Village has earned the title of the best bar in the country. The annual ranking of the top 50 bars in North America, unveiled on Wednesday, placed Superbueno at the pinnacle of establishments in the United States and second on the continent. Nestled at 13 1st Avenue, this Mexican-American cocktail spot offers libations infused with Mexican culinary flair blended with a New York City twist.