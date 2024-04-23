United States

Hot Alert! Summer 2024 Set to Be Super Hot Across the US

Get ready for a hot summer across most of the U.S.! The National Weather Service predicts record-challenging temperatures, with La Niña boosting the heat. Drought and wildfire risks increase, but a new HeatRisk forecast guide aims to help people stay safe.

File photo
The National Weather Service has unveiled its summer outlook, and it's shaping up to be a scorcher for much of the country. According to the forecast, hotter-than-normal conditions are expected almost everywhere, except for a small part of the northern Plains.

From Texas to the Pacific Northwest and into much of the Northeast, the highest odds for a hot summer are on the horizon. This means we could see record-challenging high temperatures and possibly the hottest summer ever observed, as cited by The Washington Post.

But it's not just the heat we need to prepare for. In the central states and the Rocky Mountains, the combination of heat and drier-than-normal weather could increase the risk of drought and wildfires. This is why Weather Service officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are stressing the importance of being prepared for the heat.

To help communities stay safe, the CDC and Weather Service have introduced a new heat forecast guide. Called HeatRisk, it uses a colour-coded scale to describe the health risks expected from heat waves over the next seven days. This will give people the knowledge they need to protect their health during hot weather.

The hot summer forecast is linked to a climate pattern called La Niña, which is expected to take hold by the summer's second half. While La Niña has a cooling effect overall, it tends to boost summer heat in the United States, especially when combined with human-caused climate change.

Recent summers during La Niña have been historically hot, and if this trend continues, we could see the hottest summer on record. This is particularly likely since La Niña is following a strong El Niño event.

With the hot and dry conditions expected in many parts of the country, there's also an increased risk of drought and wildfires. From western Texas into the northern Rockies, drought conditions are predicted to persist or develop. And while the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast may see wetter-than-normal conditions, this could increase the threat of flooding.

Overall, it's important to stay informed about the risks associated with extreme heat, especially for vulnerable groups like older adults, children, and people with certain medical conditions. The HeatRisk forecast aims to simplify this information, giving people a better understanding of what heat might mean for them.

While the United States may be experiencing a late-season cool spell, global temperatures continue to rise. April is expected to be the 11th straight month of record-breaking warmth, with El Niño still exerting a warming influence.

Looking ahead, 2024 is likely to rank among the 10 warmest years on record, with a chance of surpassing 2023 as the warmest year yet. So, as we gear up for summer, it's essential to stay informed and take steps to stay safe in the heat.

