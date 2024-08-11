Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know

If you're not fully immersed in the lore, Gravity Falls follows the adventures of Dipper and Mabel Pines as they spend a summer with their quirky Grunkle Stan in the enigmatic town of Gravity Falls. While helping him run the Mystery Shack, a quirky tourist trap, they unravel supernatural mysteries. Throughout their journey, they encounter paranormal creatures like zombies, ghosts, and cunning psychics, all while facing off against the delightfully wicked Bill Cipher, an interdimensional being who has been teasing the fandom for years.