United States

Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know

A mysterious website and countdown clock have ignited speculation of a possible third season of Gravity Falls, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and intrigue. As cryptic codes and hidden messages continue to surface, the question remains—what exactly is Alex Hirsch planning next?

Gravity Falls Website Countdown
Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Fan Frenzy Photo: Disney
info_icon

Last week, Alex Hirsch nearly caused an internet frenzy when The Book of Bill stirred up a storm of conspiracy theories within the Gravity Falls fandom. A mysterious website and countdown clock hinted at the much-anticipated third season. However, a malfunctioning countdown and a string of cryptic codes and ciphers have left fans with more questions than answers.

If you're not fully immersed in the lore, Gravity Falls follows the adventures of Dipper and Mabel Pines as they spend a summer with their quirky Grunkle Stan in the enigmatic town of Gravity Falls. While helping him run the Mystery Shack, a quirky tourist trap, they unravel supernatural mysteries. Throughout their journey, they encounter paranormal creatures like zombies, ghosts, and cunning psychics, all while facing off against the delightfully wicked Bill Cipher, an interdimensional being who has been teasing the fandom for years.

Last night, fans visiting the page discovered an interactive screen revealing a hidden room in the Mystery Shack, featuring an antique computer monitor where they could enter passwords to trigger various responses. At first glance, it seemed like a typical publicity stunt to stir up fan interest and drop a few Easter eggs. But when has Hirsch ever done anything that straightforward?

BY Outlook International Desk

Just Another Gravity Falls Mystery

Fans can now use a growing list of passwords, as laid out by a reddit user, to uncover various secrets within the mysterious tableau, but so far, neither the creator nor the fandom has pieced together a coherent answer. Despite this, the reveal is packed with content that only further tantalizes the audience.

Hints and clues left by the show’s quirky characters, including Dipper, Mabel, and Soos, as well as special guest appearances by MatPat and Weird Al Yankovic, can all be discovered by entering the correct prompt into the computer’s search bar. It’s hard to believe this is just an elaborate game.

Much like the hidden codes in The Book of Bill and the messages left by Soos on the site’s error screen that led fans on a virtual scavenger hunt across different mediums and sources, it seems the fandom is either being set up for something big or being played in a way only Bill Cipher could orchestrate.

Whether we’re being pranked by a Disney Channel villain or teased ahead of a third season or feature film reveal, it’s clear that this isn’t going unnoticed. The stunt has simply gone on too long to be dismissed as just a joke.

Is Gravity Falls Getting A Season 3?

Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch has been in discussions with Disney about returning to the series for some time, and this certainly feels like a move toward a new project. The book, the countdown clock, the website, and the interactive scene all required significant time, money, and effort, suggesting that something big is on the horizon.

In this writer’s view, the realistic designs of the webpage's scene and the blending of real-world people, objects, and events might hint at a live-action adaptation of the beloved series. This would align with Disney’s recent trend of live-action remakes and similar adaptations.

Whatever it is, fans won’t spend forever deciphering clues, codes, and eerie messages—eventually, something will have to be revealed. Whether it’s a third season, an animated series from Bill’s perspective, or a live-action cinematic masterpiece, it’s poised to be a major win for Disney.

