“Good Luck Charlie” Star Bredgit Mendler Is All Set To Launch California-Based Satellite Data Startup

Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler is starting a new venture as CEO of Northwood Space, a startup based in El Segundo, California, aimed at revolutionizing communication between Earth and space. With an impressive resume including roles in popular Disney shows like "Good Luck Charlie" and "Wizards of Waverly Place," Mendler is now focused on developing ground stations, or teleports, to facilitate seamless data transmission with satellites orbiting the Earth.

Mendler explained, "Space is becoming more accessible, but the process of sending and receiving data to and from space remains challenging. Finding an access point to communicate with satellites is often difficult." This challenge inspired Mendler during the pandemic while spending time with family in New Hampshire, where the idea for Northwood Space was born. The startup's name is derived from a local lake in the area.

Reflecting on her pandemic experience, Mendler shared, "While others were experimenting with sourdough starters, we were constructing antennas from materials found at Home Depot and receiving data from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellites." She emphasized the importance of the ground-side aspect in bringing the impacts of space closer to people.

Teaming up with former engineers from Lockheed Martin, Northwood Space has already secured approximately $6 million in initial funding. The startup's goal is to establish connectivity with spacecraft in orbit by the end of the year.

Mendler, who is also a trained singer, is widely recognized for her roles as Teddy Duncan in "Good Luck Charlie" and as the lead in the Disney Channel original movie "Lemonade Mouth." Her entrepreneurial venture with Northwood Space marks a significant shift in her career trajectory, combining her passion for technology with her background in entertainment.