Georgia Man Sentenced To Nearly Five Years For Attacking Police During Capitol Riot

A Georgia business owner, Jack Wade Whitton, received a significant sentence of nearly five years in prison for his involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Whitton, who admitted to assaulting law enforcement officers during the insurrection, was sentenced on Thursday, marking a crucial development in the legal fallout from the unprecedented attack.
During the tumultuous events of that day, Whitton's actions stood out for their brazenness and violence. Court documents revealed that he used a metal crutch to strike an officer and then dragged the officer into the midst of the rioting crowd on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace. In a chilling text message afterward, Whitton boasted about having "fed him to the people."
Advertisement
Prosecutors outlined a pattern of aggression, noting that Whitton attempted to pull another officer into the crowd just minutes later. He also engaged in further violent acts, including kicking at officers and hurling objects at them as they tried to maintain order amidst the chaos of the mob.
In his defense, Whitton expressed remorse for his actions, acknowledging the gravity of his deeds. He claimed that he had never been politically motivated, emphasizing his status as a hardworking and law-abiding citizen prior to the events of January 6.
However, the judge presiding over the case condemned Whitton's conduct, describing the videos of his attacks on police as "gruesome" and asserting that he had been "out of control." Prosecutors had recommended a longer sentence of over eight years, highlighting Whitton's role as an instigator of violence during the insurrection.
Advertisement
Whitton's sentencing adds to the growing list of individuals held accountable for their actions during the Capitol riot. Over 1,350 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the events of that day, with more than 850 already sentenced to terms of imprisonment. Among them are Whitton's co-defendants, who received prison terms ranging from two years and six months to five years and 10 months.
In a related development, a Virginia man, David A. Marshall Jr., was also charged with assaulting police officers and a journalist during the riot. Marshall's alleged actions, including stealing an officer's equipment and obstructing police efforts to secure the Capitol, underscore the widespread nature of the violence perpetrated on January 6.