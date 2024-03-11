Fashion month is officially over and it left us with a kaleidoscope of trends that are anything but quiet! Gone are the days of designers mimicking each other; this season is all about embracing fun and expressing yourself.

Clothes radiated a playful liberation, exemplified by Chemena Kamali's debut at Chloé, where bohemian chic made a triumphant return. Think flowy fabrics, carefree vibes and outfits that feel too much like art.

Speaking of fun, textiles took centre stage with Alaïa and Missoni's outrageous knitted creations. Daywear got a refreshingly new perspective at Balenciaga and Dries Van Noten, while faux fur options at Glenn Martens' Diesel and Acne Studios were not only fabulous but surprisingly cool.

Need a party outfit? Look no further than the beautiful bows at Coach and Prada. Power dressing is still a force to be reckoned with, thanks to the chic suits at Dior and Max Mara. There's truly a trend for everyone this season!

Here's a closer look at some of the hottest trends to add to your wardrobe.