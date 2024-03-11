Fashion month is officially over and it left us with a kaleidoscope of trends that are anything but quiet! Gone are the days of designers mimicking each other; this season is all about embracing fun and expressing yourself.
Clothes radiated a playful liberation, exemplified by Chemena Kamali's debut at Chloé, where bohemian chic made a triumphant return. Think flowy fabrics, carefree vibes and outfits that feel too much like art.
Speaking of fun, textiles took centre stage with Alaïa and Missoni's outrageous knitted creations. Daywear got a refreshingly new perspective at Balenciaga and Dries Van Noten, while faux fur options at Glenn Martens' Diesel and Acne Studios were not only fabulous but surprisingly cool.
Need a party outfit? Look no further than the beautiful bows at Coach and Prada. Power dressing is still a force to be reckoned with, thanks to the chic suits at Dior and Max Mara. There's truly a trend for everyone this season!
Here's a closer look at some of the hottest trends to add to your wardrobe.
Boho is Back!
Bohemian chic is back in a big way, offering a refreshing departure from the usual fall fashion constrictions.
Think flowy fabrics, vibrant prints, and plenty of ruffles and fringe, as seen at Etro, Rabanne, and the stunning debut collection from Chemena Kamali at Chloé.
Power Play
Take your workwear to the next level with power suits in a variety of styles – sharp, relaxed, or oversized. Alexander McQueen offered a powerful nod to 80s Wall Street with pinstripes and exaggerated shoulders, while Max Mara went for a more relaxed fit with generously cut separates.
Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior collection also catered to the busy woman with chic, jet-set-worthy suits.
Bow-tiful
From delicate to dramatic, bows are everywhere! Prada took a nostalgic approach, revamping classic silhouettes with brightly coloured cardigans, skirts, and purses accented with statement bows.
Coach reimagined the 80s prom look with oversized bows on taffeta skirts, while Vivienne Westwood offered a romantic touch with Victorian-inspired bows.
Metallic Marvels
Move over, stiff metallics! This season's metallic trend is all about fluidity and boldness. Jason Wu presented ladylike silhouettes with a gilded gold sheen, while Ferrari offered sharp, shimmering silver suits reminiscent of race cars.
Louis Vuitton also celebrated metallics with Nicolas Ghesquière's 10th-anniversary collection, showcasing fabulous metallic moments with balloon sleeves and dazzling sequins.
Flared Out
If you're tired of skinny jeans, you're in luck! Flared silhouettes are making a comeback.
Designers are taking liberties with the classic A-line shape, adding interesting details and textures for a fresh take on the flared skirt or dress.
Plaid Perfect
Plaid is a fall staple, and this season is no different. Designers incorporated the quintessential fall pattern in various ways, from cozy wool overcoats at Chloé to vintage scarf-inspired looks at Helmut Lang and statement blazers at Rabanne.
Sheer Delight
While the temperatures might be dropping, designers are embracing sheer for the upcoming season.
Ludovic de Saint Sernin led the charge with his signature diaphanous dresses, while Valentino, No.21, Helmut Lang, and Eckhaus Latta are also offering sultry silhouettes and captivating sheer designs.