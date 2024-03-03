Driver Rescued After Truck Dangles Over Louisville Bridge

A driver was rescued from the cab of a truck left teetering perilously on the edge of a bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, after the vehicle crashed through a barrier.
The woman behind the wheel emerged unharmed, according to officials. Video footage captured the dramatic rescue operation as emergency responders descended to retrieve her from the cab.
Now, attention shifts to the daunting task of safely removing the truck from its precarious position, where it hangs precariously over the Ohio River.
The cause of the incident remains unclear, prompting authorities to close the bridge pending further investigation.
Confirming the occurrence of a "motor vehicle collision" on the bridge, police anticipated an extended closure of the route "for a period of time."
Firefighters disclosed that the driver was safely extracted from the truck using ropes and ladders, with the entire operation taking approximately 45 minutes. Remarkably, the vehicle never entered the water approximately 75 feet below, a stroke of fortune hailed as "extremely lucky" by Louisville Fire Department Chief Brian O'Neill.
Describing the driver's composure throughout the ordeal, Chief O'Neill praised her resilience, stating, "She held it together like a champ."
Expressing gratitude to the swift responders, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg lauded their bravery and lifesaving efforts.
The vehicle involved has been identified as a semi-truck, comprising a cab towing a trailer. Additionally, the driver of another vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
The structure involved, known as the Clark Memorial Bridge or the Second Street Bridge, links Kentucky with southern Indiana.
In response to the incident, Sysco, the company owning the truck, issued a statement expressing immense gratitude to rescue services and law enforcement for their swift and safe resolution of the accident. Emphasizing safety as a priority, Sysco pledged full cooperation with the ongoing law enforcement investigation.