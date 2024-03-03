Driver Rescued After Truck Dangles Over Louisville Bridge

A driver was rescued from the cab of a truck left teetering perilously on the edge of a bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, after the vehicle crashed through a barrier.

The woman behind the wheel emerged unharmed, according to officials. Video footage captured the dramatic rescue operation as emergency responders descended to retrieve her from the cab.

Now, attention shifts to the daunting task of safely removing the truck from its precarious position, where it hangs precariously over the Ohio River.