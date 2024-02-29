United States

Disney World To Introduce Free Water Park Access For Hotel Guests Next Year

This scheme does not require the purchase of extra park tickets and will be applicable to all stays with check-in dates for the full year 2025.

Harshita Das
February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Disney World announces complimentary free entry to water park for hotel guests. Photo: Pinterest
Walt Disney World is set to enhance the magical experience for its on-site resort guests in 2025 with the introduction of complimentary water park admission.

Starting January 1, guests staying at a Disney hotel will have the opportunity to enjoy free access to one of the park's exhilarating water parks, the company announced in a blog post on Monday.

This new perk extends to all guests listed on the reservation, allowing them to dive into the water park of their choice before the official hotel check-in time of 3:00 p.m. The benefit encompasses all Disney hotels, ranging from the budget-friendly Value resorts like Disney’s All-Star Resorts to the luxurious Deluxe accommodations such as Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Key details of the offering include the absence of a minimum length of stay requirement, with eligibility also extending to guests of Disney Vacation Club resorts. The perk applies to all stays with check-in dates throughout the entirety of 2025 and does not necessitate the purchase of additional park tickets.

Walt Disney World's water parks, open year-round weather permitting, offer an array of attractions, including thrilling slides, meandering lazy rivers, and interactive play areas for children. Guests can opt for a tropical escape at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon or immerse themselves in the wintry wonders of Disney’s Blizzard Beach, which features a newly reimagined "Frozen"-themed area.

At present, Typhoon Lagoon is closed until March 17, while Blizzard Beach remains open but is scheduled for refurbishment on the same date.

The complimentary water park access joins a host of existing benefits for Disney hotel guests, including complimentary transportation, extended theme park hours, and early access to dining reservations.

Visitors to Walt Disney World in 2025 can anticipate an array of new attractions, including the highly anticipated TRON Lightcycle Run and the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a reimagining of the beloved Splash Mountain themed to Disney's "Princess and The Frog."

Those eager to take advantage of this new perk can make their reservations now, as Walt Disney World theme park tickets, hotel accommodations, and vacation packages for stays from January to October 2025 are currently available for purchase. Additionally, Disney has confirmed the return of early theme park entry for Disney Resort hotel guests and extra evening hours for guests at Disney Deluxe and Villa resorts in 2025.

