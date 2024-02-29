Disney World To Introduce Free Water Park Access For Hotel Guests Next Year

Walt Disney World is set to enhance the magical experience for its on-site resort guests in 2025 with the introduction of complimentary water park admission.

Starting January 1, guests staying at a Disney hotel will have the opportunity to enjoy free access to one of the park's exhilarating water parks, the company announced in a blog post on Monday.

This new perk extends to all guests listed on the reservation, allowing them to dive into the water park of their choice before the official hotel check-in time of 3:00 p.m. The benefit encompasses all Disney hotels, ranging from the budget-friendly Value resorts like Disney’s All-Star Resorts to the luxurious Deluxe accommodations such as Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Key details of the offering include the absence of a minimum length of stay requirement, with eligibility also extending to guests of Disney Vacation Club resorts. The perk applies to all stays with check-in dates throughout the entirety of 2025 and does not necessitate the purchase of additional park tickets.

Walt Disney World's water parks, open year-round weather permitting, offer an array of attractions, including thrilling slides, meandering lazy rivers, and interactive play areas for children. Guests can opt for a tropical escape at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon or immerse themselves in the wintry wonders of Disney’s Blizzard Beach, which features a newly reimagined "Frozen"-themed area.