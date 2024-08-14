Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’

Piccolo’s attorneys have sharply criticized Disney's argument, calling it “preposterous” and “outrageously unreasonable.” In an Aug. 2 motion, they argued that the arbitration agreement should not apply to the wrongful death suit, which was filed on behalf of Tangsuan's estate. They assert that it is unreasonable to suggest that an agreement made while signing up for a streaming service could bar a consumer's right to a jury trial in any dispute with a Disney affiliate or subsidiary.