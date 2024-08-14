United States

Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’

Disney is attempting to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that the plaintiff agreed to arbitration when he signed up for the Disney+ streaming service years earlier.

Disney+
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Disney is attempting to have a wrongful death lawsuit dismissed, arguing that the plaintiff, Jeffrey Piccolo, agreed to arbitration years ago when he signed up for Disney's streaming service, Disney+. The lawsuit was filed by Piccolo following the death of his wife, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, who suffered a fatal allergic reaction after dining at a Disney Springs restaurant in Florida last October.
Laxman Narasimhan - x
Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates

BY Outlook International Desk

According to the lawsuit, Piccolo’s wife, a physician at NYU Langone Hospital, experienced a severe allergic reaction after eating at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant despite repeatedly informing the staff of her nut and dairy allergies. Tangsuan collapsed shortly after leaving the restaurant and, despite being administered an EpiPen, died at a local hospital.

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant, Disney, Disney+
Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Disney is now arguing that Piccolo should not be allowed to pursue the lawsuit in court because he agreed to arbitrate all disputes with the company when he signed up for a one-month trial of Disney+ in 2019. According to court documents, Disney claims that Piccolo’s agreement to the arbitration clause, which was part of the Disney+ subscriber agreement, should apply to this case.

Disney further contends that Piccolo agreed to similar arbitration terms when he used the "My Disney Experience" app to purchase tickets for the Epcot theme park in September 2022, a month before the incident.

Piccolo’s attorneys have sharply criticized Disney's argument, calling it “preposterous” and “outrageously unreasonable.” In an Aug. 2 motion, they argued that the arbitration agreement should not apply to the wrongful death suit, which was filed on behalf of Tangsuan's estate. They assert that it is unreasonable to suggest that an agreement made while signing up for a streaming service could bar a consumer's right to a jury trial in any dispute with a Disney affiliate or subsidiary.

The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages under Florida’s wrongful death act, including compensation for mental pain and suffering, loss of income, and funeral expenses.

Representative image - Pinterest
Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlook ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest
  3. Premier League: Six Big Talking Points Ahead Of The New EPL Season
  4. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
  5. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  5. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Rahul Gandhi Flags Failure Of Laws Made After Nirbhaya Case
  2. India Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals In Russia Amid Fresh Tension
  3. Days After Deadly Landslides, Kerala's Wayanad Under Orange Alert For Chances Of Heavy Rain
  4. In Vinesh Phogat’s Village In Haryana, Conspiracy Tales And Lessons In Heartbreak
  5. A Made-In-India Vaccine For Dengue Soon? First-ever Phase 3 Clinical Trial Begins
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  2. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
  3. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  4. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
  5. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
World News
  1. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  2. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
  3. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  4. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
  5. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?