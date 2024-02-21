A David vs. Goliath legal battle is brewing in Washington D.C., where John Cheeks, a public rights advocate, is suing the Powerball lottery after experiencing the ultimate lottery heartbreak: claiming a $340 million jackpot, only to have it snatched away due to a mistaken online posting.

On January 7th, 2023, Cheeks purchased a Powerball ticket, meticulously choosing numbers with personal significance - birthdays and special dates. Days later, while checking the D.C. Lottery website, his heart leaped. His numbers perfectly matched the displayed "winning" numbers for the January 7th drawing! Elated, he envisioned a life transformed.

However, jubilation soon turned to despair. Upon attempting to claim his prize, Cheeks was informed of a shocking truth: the displayed numbers were actually part of a pre-draw test, mistakenly published alongside the real winning numbers on the website. His ticket, despite the match, held no value.