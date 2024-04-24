United States

Douglas DC-4 Plane Crashes In Tanana River Near Fairbanks: Rescue Efforts Underway, Alaska State Troopers Respond

A Douglas DC-4 aircraft has crashed into the Tanana River near Fairbanks, triggering urgent rescue efforts by Alaska State Troopers and other agencies. Details are scant, but authorities are responding swiftly to the incident near Fairbanks International Airport. People are advised to practice caution and avoid the crash site.