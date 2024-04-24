Douglas DC-4 Plane Crashes In Tanana River Near Fairbanks: Rescue Efforts Underway, Alaska State Troopers Respond

A Douglas DC-4 aircraft crashed into the Tanana River near Fairbanks on Tuesday, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers, along with first responders from various state, federal, and local agencies, are en route to the crash site, officials reported.
The incident occurred on the Tanana River, just a few miles away from Fairbanks International Airport, officials stated.
The number of individuals aboard is currently unknown. While the website www.airlines.net indicated that during its prime, a DC-4 typically accommodated 44 passengers, many have since been converted into freighters.
Troopers released a statement advising people to steer clear of the crash site.
John Dougherty, a troopers spokesperson, declined to provide further details and directed inquiries to the brief statement.