COVID-19 Cases Are Rising In The US| Everything You Should Know About State Wise Cases, New Variants, Symptoms And Precautions

State wise COVID-19 test positivity rates

CDC data from June 15 to June 24, 2024, shows variations in COVID-19 positivity rates across states. Some states, such as Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, saw a significant increase of 2.3%.

Here's the list of states and their changes in COVID-19 positivity (in %) for the past week:

Alabama +0.3

Alaska +1.0

Arizona +0.8

Arkansas +2.3

California +0.8

Colorado +2.1

Connecticut +1.4

Delaware +0.2

District of Columbia +0.2

Florida +0.3

Georgia +0.3

Hawaii +0.8

Idaho +1.0

Illinois +1.0

Indiana +1.0

Iowa +0.9

Kansas +0.9

Kentucky +0.3

Louisiana +2.3

Maine +1.4

Maryland +0.2

Massachusetts +1.4

Michigan +1.0

Minnesota +1.0

Mississippi +0.3

Missouri +0.9

Montana +2.1

Nebraska +0.9

Nevada +0.8

New Hampshire +1.4

New Jersey +0.2

New Mexico +2.3

New York +0.2

North Carolina +0.3

North Dakota +2.1

Ohio +1.0

Oklahoma +2.3

Oregon +1.0

Pennsylvania +0.2

Puerto Rico +0.2

Rhode Island +1.4

South Carolina +0.3

South Dakota +2.1

Tennessee +0.3

Texas +2.3

Utah +2.1

Vermont +1.4

Virginia +0.2

Washington +1.0

West Virginia +0.2

Wisconsin +1.0

Wyoming +2.1

While current data does not suggest a severe threat, maintaining vigilance through vaccination and monitoring symptoms is essential to manage and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.