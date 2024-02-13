Climate Protesters Throw Soup At Monet Painting In Lyon Museum

After Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting incident, two climate activists targeted a Claude Monet painting at the Musee de Beaux-Arts in Lyon, France, on Saturday afternoon. The painting, titled Le Printemps (Spring) and created in 1872, became the unfortunate victim of the activists' demonstration.

The environmental activists, identified as Ilona and Sophie, affiliated with the group Riposte Alimentaire (Food Response), carried out their protest by splashing soup on the Monet masterpiece. Despite the painting being protected by glass, the museum informed Le Monde that it would still need to undergo a thorough inspection and restoration process.

The Musee de Beaux-Arts expressed its intention to file a complaint for vandalism against the protestors, who were subsequently arrested following the incident. This act of defiance echoes a similar action earlier this year when members of Riposte Alimentaire threw soup at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre, Paris.