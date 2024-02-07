California, New York, And 7 Other States Sign Heat Pump Agreement To Tackle Air Pollution

Nine states have entered into an agreement aimed at boosting the sales of heat pumps, with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) setting ambitious targets for their adoption in residential heating, cooling, and water heating equipment sales by 2030 and 2040.

The MOU targets a goal of 65 percent of residential heating, cooling, and water heating equipment sales to be heat pumps by 2030, increasing to 90 percent by 2040. Heat pumps are recognized as more energy-efficient alternatives to traditional heating and cooling systems, with the added advantage of being able to run on renewable energy sources like wind and solar power.

The states involved in the agreement include California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Rhode Island. The move comes as part of a broader effort to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The MOU emphasizes a commitment to directing at least 40 percent of new investments in efficiency and electrification upgrades for residential buildings towards low-income households and disadvantaged communities