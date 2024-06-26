United States

Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park

A black bear was euthanized after entering a concession stand at Anakeesta Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and briefly making contact with a park employee.

The incident, captured on video, showed the bear eating food.
info_icon

A black bear was put down after it wandered into a concession stand at Anakeesta, an amusement park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said the bear matched the description of one seen in a video of the incident.

Last Thursday, around 9:30 pm, the bear entered "Bear Can" through an employee entrance. The bear stood on its hind legs, looked at guests, and ate some food before leaving. As it was leaving, it bumped into a park worker, causing minor injuries.

TWRA said the bear was not a candidate for relocation because it had made physical contact with a person. "We do not like to put down any wildlife, especially bears," said Dan Gibbs, TWRA Black Bear Coordinator. "We follow the 'Bear Conflict Matrix,' a guide for dealing with human-bear conflicts."

Following this, TWRA caught the bear matching the description of the one involved and euthanized it. They also caught a female bear with four cubs and other bears but released them.

Video footage shows the bear searching for food inside the stand. The employee who was hurt chose not to get medical help.

TWRA and Anakeesta are working together to improve park safety and make it less attractive to bears. They plan to use electric fencing and steel cages for doors to keep bears out. They will also ensure food and garbage are properly stored.

Anakeesta President Bryce Bentz said, “Our team is expanding our partnership with TWRA by implementing new initiatives to keep bears and people safe during their Smoky Mountain vacations. We are making improvements to our park every day with guidance from local agencies on how to stay 'BearWise.'” 

Meanwhile, TWRA urged the public to be responsible in areas with a lot of wildlife by properly disposing of food and securing garbage so bears do not get attracted to human areas.

Dallas zoo euthanizes giraffe after jaw injury. - null
Dallas Zoo Euthanizes Giraffe After Jaw Injury

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Leader Of Opposition: Rahul Gandhi Can Now Take Part In Appointment Of CBI Chief, EC Head, And Others| Details
  3. LS Speaker Om Birla’s Resolution On Emergency Makes Opposition Miffed, PM Modi Terms It ‘Wonderful Gesture’
  4. Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details
  5. Day In Pics: June 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Indian 2' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan Is Back As Senapathy To Get Rid Of The Rot In The System
  2. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Refute Rs 90 Lakh Fraud Allegations; Advocate Releases Statement
  3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Whether He Has Faced Discrimination In Bollywood For His Muslim Identity
  4. Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust
  5. Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary On Expecting Their First Child Together: It Is A Beautiful Feeling, We Are On Top Of The World
Sports News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?
  4. India Vs England Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can IND's Batting - Bowling Blitz Topple ENG's Crown?
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can AFG Defeat Unbeaten SA For Final Berth?
World News
  1. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  2. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
  3. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
  4. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
  5. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General