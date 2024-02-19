BAFTAs Address Social Media Prankster's Onstage Stunt During Oppenheimer's Best Film Win: "We Are Taking This Very Seriously"

The BAFTAs have addressed allegations regarding a social media prankster who reportedly joined the Oppenheimer team onstage as they received the best film award at Sunday's ceremony.
The individual, whose identity the British Academy chose not to disclose, was "removed by security" after he unexpectedly appeared on stage with Oppenheimer's writer-director-producer Christopher Nolan, producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, and actor Cillian Murphy.
“We are taking this very seriously and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further,” stated a BAFTA spokesperson in a statement to Variety.
The individual, dressed in a dark suit and a black hat, was observed standing behind Thomas as she delivered her acceptance speech alongside Nolan and Murphy.
Viewers might have assumed he was associated with the film since he seemed to take the stage as Thomas encouraged more of the Oppenheimer team to join her onstage.
“Where are you? Come on, all of you!,” Thomas exclaimed, as the man was observed walking up the steps to the stage.
Following her speech, the man seemed to tuck something under his arm and applauded before walking off the stage with the filmmakers.
Presenter Michael J. Fox and host David Tennant were also onstage when the incident occurred, yet there was no apparent interaction with the intruder.
The prankster is reportedly a YouTuber known for crashing events, having previously disrupted the Brit Awards and FIFA Ballon d’Or awards in France.
Oppenheimer emerged as the top winner at the BAFTAs, securing seven awards, including best film, best director for Nolan, and best actor for Murphy.