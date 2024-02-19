BAFTAs Address Social Media Prankster's Onstage Stunt During Oppenheimer's Best Film Win: "We Are Taking This Very Seriously"

The BAFTAs have addressed allegations regarding a social media prankster who reportedly joined the Oppenheimer team onstage as they received the best film award at Sunday's ceremony.

The individual, whose identity the British Academy chose not to disclose, was "removed by security" after he unexpectedly appeared on stage with Oppenheimer's writer-director-producer Christopher Nolan, producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, and actor Cillian Murphy.