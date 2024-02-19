United States

BAFTAs Address Social Media Prankster's Onstage Stunt During Oppenheimer's Best Film Win: "We Are Taking This Very Seriously"

The BAFTAs faced an unexpected disruption when a social media prankster crashed the stage during Oppenheimer's Best Film win, prompting a statement and swift action from event organizers.

Outlook International Desk
Outlook International Desk

February 19, 2024

Prankster at the BAFTA Awards (third from left) Photo: Getty Images
info-icon

The BAFTAs have addressed allegations regarding a social media prankster who reportedly joined the Oppenheimer team onstage as they received the best film award at Sunday's ceremony.

The individual, whose identity the British Academy chose not to disclose, was "removed by security" after he unexpectedly appeared on stage with Oppenheimer's writer-director-producer Christopher Nolan, producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, and actor Cillian Murphy.

“We are taking this very seriously and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further,” stated a BAFTA spokesperson in a statement to Variety.

The individual, dressed in a dark suit and a black hat, was observed standing behind Thomas as she delivered her acceptance speech alongside Nolan and Murphy.

Advertisement

Viewers might have assumed he was associated with the film since he seemed to take the stage as Thomas encouraged more of the Oppenheimer team to join her onstage.

“Where are you? Come on, all of you!,” Thomas exclaimed, as the man was observed walking up the steps to the stage.

Advertisement

Following her speech, the man seemed to tuck something under his arm and applauded before walking off the stage with the filmmakers.

Presenter Michael J. Fox and host David Tennant were also onstage when the incident occurred, yet there was no apparent interaction with the intruder.

Advertisement

The prankster is reportedly a YouTuber known for crashing events, having previously disrupted the Brit Awards and FIFA Ballon d’Or awards in France.

Oppenheimer emerged as the top winner at the BAFTAs, securing seven awards, including best film, best director for Nolan, and best actor for Murphy.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement