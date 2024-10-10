Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally

Former President Donald Trump launched a series of personal attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris and other women during his rallies in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, dismissing concerns that his remarks might alienate female voters. This came as Hurricane Milton made landfall, bringing heavy rain, tornadoes, and strong winds to Florida, raising fears of significant damage.
At his first rally in Scranton, Trump stated, “I don’t want to be nice.” He further declared, “Somebody said, ‘You should be nicer. Women won’t like it.’ I said, ‘I don’t care.’” Despite polls indicating that many women view him unfavourably, he asserted, “The women want to see our country come back. They don’t care.”
As the storm threatened to disrupt the presidential race, Trump continued his campaign. Hurricane Milton, which followed the devastation left by Hurricane Helene just weeks prior, posed a serious risk to Florida’s Gulf Coast. Vice President Harris was in Nevada for a campaign tour but attended a briefing on the storm at the White House with President Joe Biden.
While speaking in Scranton, Trump labelled Harris as “grossly incompetent” and “totally ill-equipped” to be president. He also directed insults at Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” referring to her as “dumber than Kamala.” Trump criticised Hostin for her questions to Harris regarding the Biden administration’s actions over the past four years, to which Harris replied, “Not a thing comes to mind.”
In another stop in Reading, Trump called Whoopi Goldberg, another co-host from “The View,” “demented” and criticised her language. He characterised her as “filthy dirty” and “disgusting,” further illustrating his strategy of undermining Harris by highlighting her ties to the Biden administration.
Trump used the opportunity to attack the Biden administration’s handling of Hurricane Helene as Milton made landfall, stating, “This administration has not done a proper job at all. Terrible, terrible.” He expressed his prayers for those affected by the hurricane, saying, “We hope that God will keep them safe.”
Harris' campaign took note of the empty seats at Trump’s rally in Reading, pointing to a potential lack of support. At both rallies, Trump encouraged supporters to vote early, insisting, “When the polls open tomorrow, don’t wait. Go immediately.”
Campaigns Affected By Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton has already disrupted both candidates’ campaign schedules. Trump postponed a virtual healthcare event and a planned town hall in Miami. Harris, who is set to host a Univision town hall in Las Vegas on Thursday, has been actively campaigning in states like Arizona, where early voting began.
While addressing the impacts of the storm, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz emphasised unity, saying, “Those are Americans. Those are our neighbors. Those are our family members. Those are our friends.” He called for compassion and leadership, stating that it’s “not about politics” but rather “basic human decency.”
Hurricane Milton comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene, which caused widespread destruction and claimed over 220 lives across six Southeastern states. As recovery efforts continue, President Biden and Harris have condemned the misinformation surrounding the federal response to these disasters. Biden called out the “reckless” claims about funding and emphasised the need for accurate information during times of crisis.
Harris assured Floridians that aid would be available after the storm passes, acknowledging the resilience of those affected: “Many of you, I know are tough, and you’ve ridden out these hurricanes before. This one is going to be different.”
Outside the Reading arena, local resident Zimri Rivera commented on the ongoing political events despite the hurricane, saying, “I feel like both politicians are politicking.” Meanwhile, other community members expressed concern about Trump’s focus amid various distractions, including legal challenges he faces.