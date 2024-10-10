Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally

While speaking in Scranton, Trump labelled Harris as “grossly incompetent” and “totally ill-equipped” to be president. He also directed insults at Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” referring to her as “dumber than Kamala.” Trump criticised Hostin for her questions to Harris regarding the Biden administration’s actions over the past four years, to which Harris replied, “Not a thing comes to mind.”