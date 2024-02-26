American Moon Lander Nearing End After Historic Landing; Odysseus Shares Images From Above

The American robotic spacecraft, Odysseus, is expected to "go dark" within the next 24 hours, marking the end of its historic lunar mission.

Built and operated by Houston-based company Intuitive Machines, Odysseus became the first American spacecraft, and the first privately funded one, to successfully land on the Moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. However, its journey wasn't without challenges.

During the landing on February 22, Odysseus landed at an angle, believed to be due to exceeding its planned descent speed. This tilted position has significantly restricted communication with Earth, as the antennas are no longer pointing directly towards our planet.