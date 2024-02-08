5 Missing U.S. Marines Confirmed Dead After Helicopter Crash In Southern California

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed on Thursday that five Marines previously reported missing have tragically been declared dead, following a helicopter crash during a training flight, more than 24 hours after the incident.

The Marines were declared missing after their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was "reported overdue" to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Tuesday night. The helicopter had departed from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas and was heading towards Miramar, located in the San Diego area.