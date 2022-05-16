Monday, May 16, 2022
US Has Made Pakistan 'A Slave' Without Invading It, Says Former PM Imran Khan

Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that US has made Pakistan a slave, asserting that the people will never accept an imported government.

Updated: 16 May 2022 2:45 pm

The US has made Pakistan “a slave” without invading it, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed, asserting that the people will never accept an "imported government."

Khan, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, was voted out of power last month through a no-confidence motion, which he alleges was plotted by the US with the help of local players over his pursuance of an independent foreign policy.

After his ouster, Khan has held several public rallies in different cities, labelling the new government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as “traitors and corrupt rulers” allegedly imposed at the behest of the US.

Following his ouster, he has blamed the US for conspiring against his government – an allegation the US and the incumbent government here have refuted.

"The US has made Pakistan a slave without having to invade it. The people of Pakistan will never accept the imported government," he said while addressing a rally in Faisalabad in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Sunday.

The former premier accused the US of being a self-centred country that does not help others without seeing its own interest. Khan on Sunday said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will "beg" for money from the US Secretary Antony Blinken so that he (Khan) cannot come back to power.

An invitation was extended by Blinken for Pakistan's participation in the Ministerial meeting on Global Food Security to be held in New York on May 18.

Khan accused Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari of being corrupt and stashing their wealth across the globe.

"Since all of Bilawal's wealth is stored outside of the country, he cannot dare to upset the US, otherwise he will lose everything," Khan said at the rally.

The former Prime Minister on Saturday claimed that a “conspiracy” to assassinate him was being hatched in Pakistan and abroad, warning that if anything happens to him, the people will come to know about the perpetrators through a video message he has recently recorded and placed in a safe place.

Khan has already announced a long march in Islamabad. He said the date of the march would be made public after May 20. 

