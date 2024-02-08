Ukraine: President Zelenskyy Fires Army's Commander-In-Chief, Says 'Time For Renewal Is Now'

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he thanks Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi for his two years of service and discussed possible replacements for the top military job. “The time for such a renewal is now," Zelenskyy said.

The statement comes following day of speculation spurred by local media reports that Zelenskyy would sack Zaluzhnyi, a move that would amount to the most serious shakeup of the top military brass since the full-scale invasion.