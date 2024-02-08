International

Ukraine: President Zelenskyy Fires Army's Commander-In-Chief, Says 'Time For Renewal Is Now'

In a post on X, Zelenskyy thanked Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi for his two years of service. Zelenskyy also discussed possible replacements for the top military job with him.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukraine's top general on Friday and told him it's time for someone new to lead the army.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he thanks Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi for his two years of service and discussed possible replacements for the top military job. “The time for such a renewal is now," Zelenskyy said. 

The statement comes following day of speculation spurred by local media reports that Zelenskyy would sack Zaluzhnyi, a move that would amount to the most serious shakeup of the top military brass since the full-scale invasion. 

