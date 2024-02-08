UK Leader Sunak Criticized For Gender Remark As Mother Of Murdered Teenager Attends Parliament

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism Wednesday after seeking to mock the position of the Labour Party's leader on the definition of a woman, less than two minutes after lawmakers heard that the mother of a murdered transgender teenager was in Parliament.

In response to a question from Keir Starmer, Sunak listed a series of issues that he said showed the Labour leader making about-turns, ending with a quip about his stance on “defining a woman, although in fairness, that was only 99% of a U-turn."

His remark was intended to embarrass Starmer, who Sunak's Conservatives have accused of vacillating on the issue of self-identification, and who have pounced on his comment last year that “99.9% of women haven't got a penis.”

Starmer, who had welcomed the mother of Brianna Ghey, Esther Ghey, was visibly furious in response. He said the comments were inappropriate, and Sunak later acknowledged Ghey.