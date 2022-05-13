UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 74

UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on Friday, as per a government statement. He was 74.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a WAM statement read.

The country will observe mourning for 40 days, flags will be flown at half-mast, and all work in public as well as private sector has been suspended for next three days starting Fruday, according to the UAE Government Media Office.

تنعى وزارة شؤون الرئاسة إلى شعب دولة #الإمارات والأمتين العربية والإسلامية والعالم أجمع قائد الوطن وراعي مسيرته صاحب السمو الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة الذي انتقل إلى جوار ربه راضياً مرضياً اليوم الجمعة 13 مايو — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) May 13, 2022

Sheikh Khalifa was serving as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.