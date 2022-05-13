Friday, May 13, 2022
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 74

UAE will observe mourning for 40 days, flags will be flown at half-mast, and all public and private business is suspended for three days.

Updated: 13 May 2022 4:31 pm

UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on Friday, as per a government statement. He was 74.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a WAM statement read.

The country will observe mourning for 40 days, flags will be flown at half-mast, and all work in public as well as private sector has been suspended for next three days starting Fruday, according to the UAE Government Media Office. 

Sheikh Khalifa was serving as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004. 

