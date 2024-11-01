International

Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan

Typhoon Kong-rey causes panic across Taiwan, while infrastructure has been left damaged at several places in the country.

Photo: Hualien County Fire Department via AP

In this photo released by Hualien County Fire Department, a blown roof destroyed by the wind of Typhoon Kong-rey, lay across a road in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.

Photo: Hualien County Fire Department via AP
In this photo released by Hualien County Fire Department, police check an area destroyed by the wind from Typhoon Kong-rey in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.

Photo: Hualien County Fire Department via AP
In this photo released by Hualien County Fire Department, police check a blown roof destroyed by the wind of Typhoon Kong-rey in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.

Photo: AP/Johnson Lai
A fisherman walks past boats secured ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey at Pa-tou-tzu fishing harbor in Keelung in northeastern Taiwan.

Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
People walk in the rain as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan.

Photo: AP/Johnson Lai
Fishermen secure their boats ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey at Pa-tou-tzu fishing harbor in Keelung in northeastern Taiwan.

Photo: AP/Johnson Lai
A fisherman secures his boat ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey at Pa-tou-tzu fishing harbor in Keelung in northeastern Taiwan.

Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
A man rides motorbike as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches in Taipei, Taiwan.

Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
A woman walks her dog as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan.

Photo: AP/Johnson Lai
Waves crash along the coast of Pa-tou-tzu fishing harbor ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey in Keelung in northeastern Taiwan.

