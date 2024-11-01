Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan

In this photo released by Hualien County Fire Department, a blown roof destroyed by the wind of Typhoon Kong-rey, lay across a road in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.
In this photo released by Hualien County Fire Department, police check an area destroyed by the wind from Typhoon Kong-rey in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.
In this photo released by Hualien County Fire Department, police check a blown roof destroyed by the wind of Typhoon Kong-rey in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.
A fisherman walks past boats secured ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey at Pa-tou-tzu fishing harbor in Keelung in northeastern Taiwan.
People walk in the rain as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan.
Fishermen secure their boats ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey at Pa-tou-tzu fishing harbor in Keelung in northeastern Taiwan.
A fisherman secures his boat ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey at Pa-tou-tzu fishing harbor in Keelung in northeastern Taiwan.
A man rides motorbike as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches in Taipei, Taiwan.
A woman walks her dog as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan.
Waves crash along the coast of Pa-tou-tzu fishing harbor ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey in Keelung in northeastern Taiwan.