Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Two Palestinians Captured For Murdering Three Israelis On Independence Day

An official statement said the two attackers were from West Bank's Jenin town, which has re-emerged as a militant bastion recently.

Two Palestinians Captured For Murdering Three Israelis On Independence Day
Israeli security forces personnel involved in the operation to arrest the two attackers Twitter/Israeli Police

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 4:22 pm

The Israeli Police on Sunday said it has captured two Palestinians who stabbed to death three Israelis in Elad town on Thursday when the country was celebrating its Independence Day. 

At least four others had been wounded in the stabbing rampage, following which Israeli authorities launched a massive manhunt to nab the suspects who fled the scene after the attack. 

The two suspects, earlier identified as 19-year-old Assad Yosef Assad Al-Rafa'i and 20-year-old Tzabahi Imad Tzabhi Abu Shakir, were arrested from near a quarry near Elad.

Related stories

Palestinian Attackers Kill Three Israelis On Israel's Independence Day

Jerusalem: Over 150 Palestinians Injured In Clashes At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Wave Of Murderous Arab Terrorism, Says Israel PM As Third Attack In A Week Kills Five

The Israeli authorities shared in a statement that the two belonged to West Bank's Jenin town, which has re-emerged as a militant bastion in the latest wave of violence — the worst Israel has seen in years. Several of the attackers in the recent violence have come from Jenin.

The Thursday's attack was the latest in the long line of Palestinian attacks inside Israel that have killed at least 18 Israelis in last two months. These attacks have involved stabbings as well as shootings. A total of 27 Palestinians have been killed as well in this period. While most of them were those who carried out attacks against Israelis, an unarmed woman and two apparent bystanders were also among those killed and rights groups have said Israel often uses excessive force. 

The tensions from these attacks have also been escalated by violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is the third holiest site of Muslims built on a hilltop that's holiest for Jews who refer to it as Temple Mount. Over 150 people were injured in clashes between the Israeli Police and Palestinians at the site on April 15.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said in a statement, “We will continue to chase determinedly those who wish the worst upon us at all times, and we will reach them.” 

A joint statement by police, the military and the Shin Bet internal security agency said the two mena arrested following a search that began on Thursday by special forces and commando units using helicopters and other means. As forces scoured the area looking for the men, police called on the public to avoid the area, and urged Israelis to report suspicious vehicles or people to them. 

(With AP inputs)

Tags

International Israel Palestine Israel-Palestine Israeli Police Hamas Palestinian Attack Palestinians Palestinian Militants
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams

IPL State Of Play After 51 Matches: Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Ten Teams