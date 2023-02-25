Turkey Earthquakes: 5.3 Magnitude Tremors Recorded Again

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey again on 25 February 2023. Felt at 3:57 PM on Saturday, the tremors hit the Emirgrazi region of Turkey.

The earthquakes today are the third in a row in the Turkey-Syrian borders this month that has claimed over 40 thousand lives so far, while many bodies still remain trapped under the rubbles of cities devastated by the quakes.

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, near the border with Syria in the early morning of February 6 followed by several aftershocks. Two weeks later, another 6.4 magnitude tremors were felt in the country's southern Hatay province on late Monday evening, February 2020.