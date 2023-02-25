Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Turkey Earthquakes: 5.3 Magnitude Tremors Recorded Again

Home International

Turkey Earthquakes: 5.3 Magnitude Tremors Recorded Again

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, near the border with Syria in the early morning of February 6 followed by several aftershocks, killing over 40 thousand people.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 5:04 pm

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey again on 25 February 2023. Felt at 3:57 PM on Saturday, the tremors hit the Emirgrazi region of Turkey.

The earthquakes today are the third in a row in the Turkey-Syrian borders this month that has claimed over 40 thousand lives so far, while many bodies still remain trapped under the rubbles of cities devastated by the quakes.

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, near the border with Syria in the early morning of February 6 followed by several aftershocks. Two weeks later, another 6.4 magnitude tremors were felt in the country's southern Hatay province on late Monday evening, February 2020.

Related stories

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: 3 Dead, Over 200 Hurt As New Quake Hits; Search And Rescue Operations Underway

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Turkey -Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Crosses 21,000; Survivors Struggle To Stay Warm, Thousands Are Homeless

Tags

International Earthquake Earthquake Today Turkey Earthquake Turkey Syria Syria Earthquake 2023 Magnitude Tremors Earthquake Prone Area
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch MUFC Vs NUFC Live

When And Where To Watch MUFC Vs NUFC Live

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure