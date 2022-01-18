Should you go abroad to do an undergraduate programme? Or is it a postgraduate programme that will play a better role in shaping your career? Often students and parents struggle in deciding which overseas education programme they should opt for.

Besides academic challenges, parents have to often deal with emotional and financial aspects too. Many of them feel that students at the school-leaving stage are too young and naïve to be at ease with a new environment and culture. Hence, they prefer to let them do UG in India and then plan a post-graduate course abroad.

However, education counsellors say that UG opens up more opportunities and options, still, a candidate should always evaluate the pros or cons before taking a final call.

They say that if a student is going abroad to settle and make a good career, it is always good to begin early in life. They say that the more time you spend in that country, the better it is for you to sync with the ecosystem and make a right and timely career move.

“One key aspect that students need to keep in mind when they want to study particularly in the US is whether the program is STEM certified, for both UG and PG programs. STEM programs allow for graduates to work in the US for up to 3 years and multiple attempts at H-1B visa lottery,” Adarsh Khandelwal, co-founder & director of Collegify, a global firm for helping students to apply to top institutions abroad, said.

He adds that the choice between UG and PG is a long conversation with an admissions counsellor along with the students’ and families’ goals.

“If the family can afford it, then a UG degree at a good private/public US university is a wonderful option for a student. But at the end of the day, it is the student’s responsibility to make the most of the resources that the university offers. This is where students who are focused on their outcomes outshine their peers,” Khandelwal said.

Counsellors also say that understanding the professional culture of a country is far more important than pursuing an academic programme in a top college and passing in flying colours.

“I can give you ample instances of candidates who had gone to do their Post Graduate courses in US or Canada, performed very well academically but failed to get a job. They had to return because they didn’t have adequate time to get familiar with the professional culture,” a study abroad counsellor said without willing to be named.

He adds, “Certain things like you should know when to apply for an internship, how to make your CV, what kind of stuff you should put on your LinkedIn profile, how you should write e-mails, which companies you should approach in respect of your academic achievements among others are crucial professional aspects that one should be always familiar with.”

In a UG programme, while a candidate gets four to five years to spend in a country, the duration of the PG course varies from 12 months to 24 months. Education consultants say that at the UG level, a student is still under the school umbrella so things remain at ease.

“Post-graduate students need to get into the process towards the end of 1st year because they don’t get much time to familiarise with the whole system. It doesn’t work like India. You have to plan things six to twelve months before. So if you are getting admission for a PG course, your countdown begins from that day onwards,” a student, who had to return from the US after completing his MBA, said.

He added, “Timing defines your success in a study abroad industry, so time it well.”

Study abroad experts also highlight scholarships as a better bet for UG students. They say that the US, Singapore/HKU, Canada offer some good options in terms of financial aid for undergrad students. For PGs mostly scholarships are with research-based opportunities.

Prateek Gujral, a study abroad Advisor for multiple US-based universities, suggests a few parameters to evaluate before taking the plunge.

“I advise UG for those students who have clarity on their career goals, a certain degree of maturity, and openness to embracing cultural change as the transition from school to college overseas can be drastic. Also, aspirants, who are good in academics and extracurricular activities, and have enough financial means could consider UG overseas,” Gujral said.

He added, “Having said that, opting for a PG program sometimes is a wise choice for many students as they get clarity about their career goals at the PG stage. A PG program must be considered by those who may have financial limits but still seek to gain international exposure and expand their professional network globally.”

Manish Chhabra, who owns a healthcare application ShifaCare in Australia, had gone abroad 23 years ago to complete his studies at Harvard Business School. Chhabra has a piece of advice for parents as he says that before choosing a course – UG or PG – a parent should understand how the job market operates in a particular country.

“For instance, if I talk about Australia, it is a vocational training country, where you can start working as low as if you have a certificate in a particular vocation. Then you do diploma, degree and postgraduate degree. So when you're selecting, whether you're going for undergrad or post-grad, you must choose a course, which is listed in the skilled occupation list of Australia,” Chhabra said.

He says that more than a course, the question one should ask is how important this course is in that particular country.

He further explains, “So, let’s take for instance if you want to be a doctor and stay in Australia, I will highly recommend you to go for the UG course. You will understand the system from the grass-root level. And then you go for upskilling with a PG course that will tell you what area you would like to go in. So it's a very methodical career approach.”

Studying in a foreign university not just expands your professional horizons but also helps add new perspectives to your education. However, it can become considerably more rewarding if done at the right stage of your career. So, carefully evaluate your options and choose one that is in sync with your career goals and preferences.