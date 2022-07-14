Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Sri Lanka Lifts Curfew, No Signs Of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation

Sri Lankan authorities lifted the curfew, imposed in the Western province after the eruption of violence in the capital. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is yet to resign.

undefined
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 2:05 pm

Sri Lanka's anti-government demonstrators on Thursday decided to vacate some of the iconic administrative buildings, including the President's House and the Prime Minister’s Office, they have been occupying since April 9 demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation.

On July 9, protesters occupied President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidential palace and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private house. The Prime Minister's Office was overrun on Wednesday.

“We are peacefully withdrawing from all buildings except the old parliament (president’s office) and Galle Face (the continuous protest site). We will continue to remain in these places, we will continue to protest until we reach our goals," a spokesperson for the group told reporters.

Related stories

Sri Lanka Plans To Lift Curfew Amidst No Signs Of Rajapaksa's resignation

Sri Lanka's Anti-Government Protesters To Hand Back Iconic Government Buildings To Authorities

Sri Lanka Speaker Seeks President Rajapaksa's Resignation, Says Other Options To Be Considered

The government building includes the President’s house, Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Protesters occupied the building demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation. However, the Prez on Wednesday fled to the Maldives on a military jet, hours before he was supposed to step down in the face of a public revolt against him and his family for mishandling the economy that has bankrupted the country.

Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests.

At least 84 people were hospitalised when protesters clashed with the security forces at the prime minister’s office and at the main access junction to Parliament since Wednesday afternoon after Rajapaksa fled the country.

The police fired tear gas and water cannons at the mob who were trying to break barriers and enter the restricted zone.

The police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said protesters had grabbed a T56 firearm and 60 bullets from a Sri Lanka Army soldier. A police complaint had been lodged, the police said.

Protesters have been coming under pressure as the protests took a violent turn. The lawyers’ body had asked them to vacate the buildings.

The spokesperson said, "their campaign has always been peaceful. We tell those in power not to use this opportunity to threaten people and show your military power”.

Tags

International Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lankan Government Ministers Resigned Worst Economic Crisis Sri Lanka Crisis Social Media Platforms Emergency In Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Curfew Sri Lanka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds