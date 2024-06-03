Should It Be Lonely At The Top?

Everest’s irresistibility leads to a paradox. What should be one of the most difficult climbs in the world, due to the sheer height, sees massive numbers of climbers. Everest also generates huge amounts of revenue for Nepal, and creates many jobs. The Ministry of Tourism issued 421 permits to climb Everest, and the season ended with about 600 summits - only a percentage of the 421 summit successfully, and are accompanied by one or two Sherpas.