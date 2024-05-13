International

Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft

On April 17, 2023, an air cargo container carrying more than 22 million Canadian dollars worth of gold bars and foreign currency was stolen from a secure storage facility using fake paperwork, according to Peels Regional Police.

The stolen cargo contained 6600 bars of .9999 pure gold, weighing 400 kilograms, valued at over 20 million dollars and Canadian dollars 2.5 million worth in foreign currency. Photo: peelpolice
A 36-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada in connection with a multimillion-dollar gold heist that took place at the main airport of Toronto, weeks after the arrest of five others involved in what is being termed the biggest theft in the country's history.

The gold and currency had arrived on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland, to Pearson International Airport in Toronto, as per information mentioned in a news agency PTI report.

Shortly after the flight landed, the cargo was offloaded and transported to another location on airport property. It was reported missing a day later.

What Did The Stolen Cargo Contain

The stolen cargo contained 6600 bars of .9999 pure gold, weighing 400 kilograms, valued at over 20 million dollars and Canadian dollars 2.5 million worth in foreign currency.

In a statement, the police said that investigators seized one kilogramme of gold worth approximately Canadian dollars 89,000, believed to be from the theft, smelting equipment, and approximately 434,000 dollars in Canadian currency.

The Arrests In Canada's Biggest Heist So Far

On May 6, 2024, investigators arrested and charged Archit Grover at the airport in Toronto as he flew in from India, according to the police. The police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest earlier.

Archit Grover is charged with theft over Canadian dollars 5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Grover was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. He is also being indicted in the US for firearm-related charges, according to the PTI report.

Last month, two more persons of Indian origin – Parmpal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40 -- both from Ontario, were arrested in connection with the case along with Ammad Chaudhary, 43, Ali Raza, 37, and Prasath Paramalingam, 35.

Besides, Canada-wide warrants were issued for Simran Preet Panesar, 31, from Brampton, who was also an Air Canada employee at the time of the theft and Arsalan Chaudhary, a 42-year-old man from Mississauga, the statement said.

According to the police, at least two former Air Canada employees allegedly helped in the audacious theft, one of whom is now in custody, while an arrest warrant has been issued for the other.

