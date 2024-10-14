Pakistan Bans Protests & Rallies, Enhances Security Ahead of SCO Summit 2024| Key Highlights

The atmosphere in Islamabad is charged not only with the anticipation of international diplomacy but also with significant political tension and unrest. As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presides over the meeting, joined by key delegates from India, China, Russia, and other members, the Pakistan government aims to project an image of stability and readiness to host such a significant international event. However, the internal political strife, particularly involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, threatens to disrupt the efforts.