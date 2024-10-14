Pakistan Bans Protests & Rallies, Enhances Security Ahead of SCO Summit 2024| Key Highlights

Pakistan is set to host the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit starting Tuesday. As the summit approaches, the government has mobilized significant security measures, deploying thousands of personnel. The government has also declared a three-day holiday in Islamabad to ensure the safety of attending delegates.
The summit is scheduled for October 15 and 16, 2024.
The atmosphere in Islamabad is charged not only with the anticipation of international diplomacy but also with significant political tension and unrest. As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presides over the meeting, joined by key delegates from India, China, Russia, and other members, the Pakistan government aims to project an image of stability and readiness to host such a significant international event. However, the internal political strife, particularly involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, threatens to disrupt the efforts.
Security heightened in Islamabad
Authorities in Islamabad have implemented stringent security protocols for the SCO Summit following the escalating violence in the region. Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Nasir Ali Rizvi confirmed that a "comprehensive" security plan is in effect which involves over 9,000 police personnel, military troops, and intelligence units deployed across the capital. These forces will be stationed at key venues, hotels, and areas where foreign delegations will be accommodated.
The government has imposed a ban on all protests and rallies in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas, aiming to prevent any disruption during the summit. This precautionary measure follows last week’s deadly attack on a convoy of Chinese nationals outside the airport.
Protests lead to violence in Karachi
On Sunday, Karachi witnessed violent clashes as thousands of protesters, affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, attempted to break through police barricades. The unrest erupted as TLP supporters clashed with the police while trying to reach the city’s press club, protesting against another demonstration organized by civil society groups regarding the death of a blasphemy suspect in custody.
In response to growing unrest, police resorted to firing tear gas and swinging batons to disperse the crowd, which retaliated by hurling rocks and even setting fire to a patrol car. The TLP later said that one of its members was killed during the unrest, and approximately 20 individuals were arrested in connection with the violence.
The violence prompted serious concerns as foreign delegations for the SCO Summit were also arriving the same day.
PTI plans to protest on October 15, Pak government warns of force
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is planning a protest on October 15. The government of Pakistan has issued a stern warning against a planned protest which is coinciding with the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared that the government would use “full force” to prevent the protest, citing concerns over national integrity and security. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called the protest "political terrorism," claiming it undermines economic recovery efforts and the overall stability of Pakistan.
In response, PTI spokesman Zulfiqar Bukhari defended the planned demonstration, arguing that it is a legitimate demand for Khan's access to legal counsel and medical care while in prison. “He has been banned from meeting his legal team, doctor, or family, which is against all human rights conventions and our constitution. Issues at home need to be solved before faking business as usual” he said.
What is the agenda of SCO Summit 2024?
The summit is expected to host major delegations, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran. Discussions will center on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, environmental sustainability, and socio-cultural linkages.
23rd SCO Summit agenda highlights:
1. Combating Terrorism: A key focus will be on addressing cross-border terrorism and enhancing security cooperation, including initiatives to isolate countries that harbor terrorists and strengthen the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS).
2. Economic Cooperation: The summit aims to promote economic collaboration through trade and investment, with India's "Make in India" initiative highlighted as a potential catalyst for global economic growth, particularly in partnerships with nations in the Global South.
3. Climate Change and Environmental Protection: There will be significant emphasis on sustainable practices and climate-resilient infrastructure, aligning with the SCO’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.
4. Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue: The overarching theme, "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue—Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity," reflects the organization's dedication to fostering cooperation amid rising global tensions.
5. Regional Stability and Security: Discussions will address enhancing regional stability, ongoing conflicts, and the promotion of a multipolar world order, reviewing the SCO's activities over the past two decades and strategizing for future collaboration.