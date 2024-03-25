Russia Asks US To Reconsider Islamic State's Role In Moscow Concert Hall Attack

Russia has pushed back against claims made by the United States regarding the recent gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 137 individuals and left 182 wounded. The incident, the deadliest attack within Russia in two decades, occurred during a concert by the Soviet-era rock group Picnic at Crocus City Hall.
Four men, including at least one Tajik national, have been held in custody on terrorism charges following the attack. They were brought before Moscow's Basmanny district court, escorted by Federal Security Service officers, and appeared separately in a courtroom cage.
While the Islamic State has asserted responsibility for the attack, the United States has publicly supported this claim, citing intelligence reports. President Putin, however, has refrained from directly linking the attackers to the Islamist militant group. Instead, he suggested they intended to flee to Ukraine, implicating individuals on "the Ukrainian side" in facilitating their escape.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has cast doubt on the US stance, accusing Washington of using the Islamic State as a scapegoat to shield its allies in Kyiv.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the ministry, highlighted America's past support for anti-Soviet forces, suggesting a pattern of manipulating narratives.
"Attention, a question for the White House: Are you sure it was ISIS? Won’t you change your mind later?" Zakharova also stated.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the Islamic State's claim or US intelligence, citing ongoing investigations and sensitivity of the matter. Meanwhile, Putin revealed that 11 individuals, including the four suspected gunmen, had been apprehended in connection with the attack.
Disturbing videos of the suspects' interrogations circulated online, depicting instances of apparent abuse. One video showed a suspect with part of his ear severed and forced into his mouth, sparking concerns about the treatment of detainees.
The backdrop of this incident is set against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 plunged Europe into a significant conflict, with the US and its European allies rallying behind Ukraine.
The recent attack in Moscow has further strained relations, prompting France to elevate its terror alert status to the highest level.