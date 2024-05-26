Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin was hit by turbulence on Sunday, leaving 12 people injured. The flight, QR017, landed in Dublin shortly after and was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department.
“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” a statement on the airport’s official X account said.
“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”
The incident follows the death of a 73-year-old British man on a Singapore-bound flight which experienced severe turbulence earlier this week.
More than 100 people were injured, 20 of whom are in intensive care with spinal injuries.
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong apologised, offering his “deepest apologies to everyone affected” by the “sudden extreme turbulence”.