Pro-Palestinian Protests Sweep US College Campuses | See Pics

Columbia University shifted to online classes, while Yale witnessed the arrest of numerous protesters, and access to Harvard Yard was restricted to the public on Monday. These measures come amidst heightened tensions on campus regarding Israel's conflict with Hamas. The actions were prompted by the arrest of over 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had been occupying Columbia's green space last week.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: AP/Patrick Sison

Demonstrators protest against the Israel-Hamas war in front of The New School university in New York.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: AP/Stefan Jeremiah

A sign sits erected at the pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment at Columbia University in New York, Monday, April 22, 2024. U.S. colleges and universities are preparing for end-of-year commencement ceremonies with a unique challenge: providing safety for graduates while honoring the free speech rights of students involved in protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather outside Columbia University to support the students' "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" demonstration held on South Lawn of Columbia University campus with more than 100 students who were demanding that Columbia divest from corporations with ties to Israel in New York, United States on April 17, 2024.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at Columbia University in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of New York, US, on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Students at New York University (NYU) continue their demonstration on campus in solidarity with the students at Columbia University and to oppose Israel's attacks on Gaza, in New York, United States on April 22, 2024.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Stanford students and Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Stanford University to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, in Stanford, California, United States on April 22, 2024.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Stanford students and Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Stanford University to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, in Stanford, California, United States on April 22, 2024.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: AP/Mary Altaffer

Police in Riot gear stand guard as demonstrators chant slogans outside the Columbia University campus, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in New York.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: AP/Stefan Jeremiah

NYPD officers from the Strategic Response Group form a wall of protection around Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Michael Gerber and Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kay Daughtry, not in the picture, during a press conference regarding the ongoing pro-Palestinians protest encampment at Columbia University in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Pro-Palestinian Protests | Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Police intervene and arrest more than 100 students at New York University (NYU) who continue their demonstration on campus in solidarity with the students at Columbia University and to oppose Israel's attacks on Gaza, in New York, United States on April 22, 2024.

