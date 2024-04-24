Pro-Palestinian Protests Sweep US College Campuses | See Pics

Demonstrators protest against the Israel-Hamas war in front of The New School university in New York.
A sign sits erected at the pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment at Columbia University in New York, Monday, April 22, 2024. U.S. colleges and universities are preparing for end-of-year commencement ceremonies with a unique challenge: providing safety for graduates while honoring the free speech rights of students involved in protests over the Israel-Hamas war.
Demonstrators gather outside Columbia University to support the students' "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" demonstration held on South Lawn of Columbia University campus with more than 100 students who were demanding that Columbia divest from corporations with ties to Israel in New York, United States on April 17, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at Columbia University in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of New York, US, on Monday, April 22, 2024.
Students at New York University (NYU) continue their demonstration on campus in solidarity with the students at Columbia University and to oppose Israel's attacks on Gaza, in New York, United States on April 22, 2024.
Stanford students and Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Stanford University to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, in Stanford, California, United States on April 22, 2024.
Police in Riot gear stand guard as demonstrators chant slogans outside the Columbia University campus, Thursday, April 18, 2024, in New York.
NYPD officers from the Strategic Response Group form a wall of protection around Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Michael Gerber and Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kay Daughtry, not in the picture, during a press conference regarding the ongoing pro-Palestinians protest encampment at Columbia University in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.
Police intervene and arrest more than 100 students at New York University (NYU) who continue their demonstration on campus in solidarity with the students at Columbia University and to oppose Israel's attacks on Gaza, in New York, United States on April 22, 2024.