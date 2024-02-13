President Arif Alvi May Not Administer Oath To New Pakistan Prime Minister

The sources pointed out that once the members of the national and provincial assemblies take the oath, they would be eligible to cast their votes for the election of the Senate members.

The sources have given the schedule for the whole process and told the paper that the members of the assemblies will have to submit their expense details by February 18 and notification of the elected members will be made by February 22.

The session in the case of the National Assembly could be held on February 26, while the provincial assemblies could be summoned on the same or the following day. Once the oath is administered, they would become regular members of their respective houses. The process of Senate election will be initiated and that will take four days.