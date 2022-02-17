Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Plane crashes into tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington at around 5.35 pm.

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:28 am

An airplane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Wednesday on a North Carolina highway, sparking a small fire, officials said. Officials did not immediately say whether there were any casualties.

 The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details.


 Video footage from the scene showed both the tractor and trailer on its left side. The tail section of the aircraft was seen next to the overturned rig. Video also showed firefighters spraying water as flames burned the ground next to I-85 with some debris scattered on the road.

With PTI inputs

