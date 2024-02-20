Pakistan President Alvi Regrets Expulsion Of ‘Competent People’ From Politics

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed regret on the expulsion of "competent people" from politics and the need to uphold respect for public mandate and ensure political inclusion, in a veiled reference to former prime minister Imran Khan who is in jail.

Alvi was a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party before Khan made him the country's President in 2018.

Khan, who is in jail after being convicted in corruption cases, has been barred from contesting elections and was also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.